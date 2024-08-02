(ZEROHEDGE) – While the southern border remains wide open and crime sweeps through U.S. cities, one Colorado HOA is doing their part to protect the homeland: shutting down a lemonade stand set up by a group of local children.

Police in Summit County were called for reports of “children running an illegal lemonade stand on county right of way”, according to Yahoo News. The report says that when police arrived, they “found that the children were not blocking the roadway but did ask them to move back from the road a few feet for their safety.”

Believing the situation was then resolved, the officers proceeded to address other parking issues nearby. However, they had to return when the original complainants began shouting at the children, accusing them of being on private property.