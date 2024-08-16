Tim Walz, the radically left Minnesota governor who has been linked to a Hitler-promoting Muslim leader and whose state gave $2 million in grants to a group that is linked through its fundraising to an al-Qaida affiliate, visited China 30 times.

He’s been a “fellow” at a Chinese foundation that is devoted to the Chinese Community Party.

He spoke alongside the chief of a Chinese group that the State Department has condemned as a CCP effort to “influence and co-opt local leaders.”

And now, based on that evidence, he’s under investigation by the U.S. House.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The Just the News publication noted House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., confirmed on Friday Walz, picked by Kamala Harris to be her VP on the Democrats’ presidential ticket this year, is under investigation for his alleged links to CCP officials.

His committee confirmed, “Mr. Walz has visited China 30 times, served as a fellow at a Chinese institution that maintains a devotion to the CCP, and spoke alongside the President of a Chinese organization the State Department exposed as a CCP effort to influence and co-opt local leaders.”

BREAKING Chairman James Comer has launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz, Kamala Harris’s recently announced vice-presidential running mate, following reports detailing the Governor’s longstanding connections to Chinese Communist Party entities and… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 16, 2024

The committee announcement continued, “FBI briefers recently informed the Committee that the Bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force investigates CCP activity that is similar to China’s engagement with Governor Walz. In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Chairman Comer is now requesting information, documents, and communications related to the CCP-connected entities and officials Governor Walz has engaged and partnered with.”

The Gateway Pundit documented that Comer’s review of Walz is a “high-stakes investigation.”

“The inquiry comes amid growing concerns over Governor Walz’s reported connections to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) entities and officials,” the report said.

Comer continued, “The CCP has sought to destroy the United States through coordinated influence and infiltration campaigns that target every aspect of American life, including our own elected officials. Americans should be deeply concerned that Governor Walz, Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential running mate, has a longstanding and cozy relationship with China.”

A statement from the committee noted, “Reporting indicates Governor Walz has concerning ties to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In 1993, according to the Star-Herald, as a teacher, Mr. Walz organized a trip to the PRC with Alliance High School students, where costs were paid by the Chinese government. In 1994, Mr. Walz set up a private company named ‘Educational Travel Adventures, Inc.,’ which coordinated annual student trips to the PRC until 2003 and was led by Mr. Walz himself.”

During his time in Congress, Walz was a “fellow” at the Macau Polytechnic University, which the report called “a Chinese institution that characterizes itself as having a ‘long held devotion to and love for the motherland.'”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!