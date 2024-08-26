Barack Obama appeared last week at the Democrats’ convention in Chicago and gave his usual shouted, threatening warnings.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” he shouted. “We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel us usually worse.”

Now President Donald Trump is using those very words in a campaign ad.

The irony, of course, is that while Obama undoubtedly was trying to denigrate Trump’s first term as he seeks a second, the current administration is run by Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and Obama’s description easily could apply to those two.

The ad ends, as per standards, with, “I’m Donald J. Trump and I approved this message.”

Donald Trump just took Barack Obama and his DNC speech and used it in a campaign ad. Dan Bongino always says:

(Snapshots and Soundbites) pic.twitter.com/O9KvMFGSu3 — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) August 25, 2024

Social media comments included:

“They were all up there acting like she (Kamala Harris) isn’t the incumbent.”

“I can’t stop laughing about this awesome troll tactics by President Trump.”

“Funny.”

“Harris/Biden and the Dem party have been in power the last four years. I agree Obama, we can’t afford 4 more years of high inflation, open borders, endless wars, censorship and attacking parental rights. Harris is an unfit communist. Vote Trump 2024!”

Another ad appearing in the Trump campaign was much more serious.

It shows exploding buildings and such, in war, and thanks to the rewind capability of video shows the damage being undone.

“Before thousands were brutally killed, including Americans. Before Iran helped Hamas plan the attack, killing Americans. Before Biden gave billions of taxpayer money to Iran, Trump played hardball with Iran, destroyed Isis, kept the Middle East at peace, kept us out of endless wars, through strength.”

Then comes a statement from Trump, “History shows very plainly that evil only respects one thing, unyielding strength. When I’m back in the White House our enemies will know if you spill a drop of American blood, we will spill a gallon of yours.”

