In a newly-released undercover video from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), initially seized in 2016 by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood staffers can be heard discussing how to skirt federal laws surrounding illegal D&X (or ‘partial-birth’) abortions. After eight years of confiscation by a judge, two videos were finally able to be released after a San Francisco court ruled that CMP cannot be prohibited from republishing any videos released by Congress.

The first of the two video releases features footage of a New York Planned Parenthood abortionist stating that a “financial incentive” from those seeking to harvest aborted fetal body parts would make the “people we have to get this approved from… very happy.” The second video release features Dr. Ann Schutt-Ainé, the Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, and Tram Nguyen, RN, the branch’s Vice President of Abortion Access, discussing how to manipulate the bodies of aborted babies so they can not only narrowly avoid committing federally illegal ‘partial-birth’ abortions, but also effectively harvest the body parts requested.

How to get “bigger pieces” and avoid breaking the federal law against D&X (‘partial-birth’) abortion

The CMP undercover investigator speaks to them about wanting to get specific organs, based on what is “more profitable” for suppliers. “[Y]ou told me about the proposition, and so now every time a do a D&E [dilation and evacuation abortion], I’m like, ‘Oh there’s some lungs, there’s some kidneys,’” Schutt-Ainé tells Nguyen in the footage.

Nguyen later discusses how people would respond if they heard how she spoke to other abortionists and fetal body part harvesters. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have like a leg for you!’” she says. “I’m like, oh sh**, if other people were to hear me, they’d be like, you are f***ing evil.”

Schutt-Ainé describes how she can get better organ specimens if the woman’s cervix is “softer” or more dilated. “Because when you have good dilation, a cervix that’s either well-dilated and/or just softer, and more pliable, then as you bring the fetus down, you can get more of it out before disarticulation [dismemberment] occurs and you can get bigger pieces out…” she says, adding, “Whereas, if you don’t have good dilation, then you’re literally almost like, you’re picking. Because, you know, you get whatever’s in your forceps, but if you have good dilation then more than that will come past….”

The horror of the description is amplified by the fact that, as Schutt-Ainé is speaking about tearing apart a preborn human being with forceps, she is placing handfuls of food into her mouth.

Schutt-Ainé and Nguyen also discuss how to get the most organs intact, without violating the law banning partial-birth abortions. “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus [navel], I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix and pull off a leg or two, so it’s not PBA,” Schutt-Ainé explains.

She also says she has “zero experience” with digoxin, which is often injected into a preborn baby’s heart or head during late-term abortions to kill him or her. Nguyen agrees that it is preferable not to use digoxin, because it destroys any potential organs that could be sold.

Nguyen later explains how she is able to get the entire body intact. “When you have patients who cooperate, and there’s good dilation, it’s just like one pass,” she says, motioning with her hands to represent the forceps. “And you get the whole thing?” the investigator asks, and Nguyen responds, “Yeah.”

What is ‘partial-birth’ abortion?

A D&X, or dilation and extraction, is an abortion procedure in which a preborn child is intentionally maneuvered to deliver in the breech position and is extracted from the uterus feet-first up to a point. A nurse described the trauma she experienced as she witnessed one:

As Dr. Haskell watched the baby on the ultrasound screen[;] he went in with forceps and grabbed the baby’s legs and brought them into the birth canal. Then he delivered the body and arms, all the way up to the neck.

At this point, only the baby’s head was still inside. The baby’s body was moving. His little fingers were clasping together. He was kicking his feet. All the while his little head was still stuck inside. Then Dr. Haskell took a pair of scissors and inserted them into the back of the baby’s head. Then he stuck a high-powered suction tube into the hole and sucked the baby’s brains out. I almost threw up as I watched him do these things.

Next, Dr. Haskell delivered the baby’s head, cut the umbilical cord and delivered the placenta. He threw the baby in a pan, along with the placenta and the instruments he’d used. I saw the baby move in the pan. I asked another nurse and she said it was just “reflexes.”

The woman wanted to see her baby, so they cleaned up the baby and put it in a blanket and handed it to her. She cried the whole time, and she kept saying, “I’m sorry, please forgive me.” I was crying too. I couldn’t take it. In all my professional years I’d never experienced anything like this.”

Biden administration HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (who took over as CA AG after Kamala Harris became a senator), claims such a procedure is “life-saving” for women.

Footage confirms Planned Parenthood lied

CMP founder and lead investigator David Daleiden said in 2021 that then-AG Harris gave the seized, unreleased footage from CMP investigations (including this video footage) directly to abortion groups, including Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation (NAF). Daleiden and fellow CMP investigator Sandra Merritt were charged with violating California eavesdropping laws, after Planned Parenthood worked with the National Abortion Federation to file a lawsuit preventing the release of any new videos. Judge William Orrick, who helped to open and run a Planned Parenthood facility, approved the injunction.



After the injunction was granted, Harris met with executives from Planned Parenthood, where Planned Parenthood General Counsel Beth Parker allegedly said she wanted full, unedited access to CMP videos. E-mail exchanges showed that Harris further colluded with Planned Parenthood to obtain a search warrant on Daleiden’s home, and worked with Planned Parenthood to get a bill passed making recording undercover conversations with “health care providers” a crime. Copies of the bill were passed back and forth between Harris and Planned Parenthood before it was eventually submitted. Two weeks after this collusion, Harris executed a raid on Daleiden’s home, seizing laptops and hard drives containing undercover footage. NAF lawyers were given access to the footage.



“Planned Parenthood repeatedly told Congress, the courts, and the public that it had ‘rebuffed’ any opportunity to sell aborted baby body parts in Texas,” Daleiden said in a statement. “This finally-released undercover footage shows that in reality, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast was ghoulishly eager to rip healthy babies out of vulnerable patients whole and alive, and mutilate their bodies after to sell body parts for top dollar. Kamala Harris, as California Attorney General, raided my home and seized this footage to try to block it from release for eight years, on orders from Planned Parenthood and NAF. It’s time for justice under the law for Big Abortion.”

