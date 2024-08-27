(CBN NEWS) — A huge revival broke out at The Ohio State University over the weekend with hundreds of college students showing deep hunger for God as the new school year kicked off.

A team of student reporters from The Lantern newspaper reports the event was led by members of the school’s football team who preached the gospel before 800-1,000 people. Some campus ministries and churches helped to organize it.

Ohio St football players leading other students to Jesus! @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/mJwYNaGIja — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 26, 2024

Throughout the evening, football players shared their testimonies as the crowd grew larger and larger.