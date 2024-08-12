Democrats are constantly warning that if Donald Trump doesn’t win the presidential election, there will be violence on the Right. Well, after what happened to the mostly peaceful protesters at J6, there is scant evidence anyone on the Right is planning even something that relatively minor again. The Left dominates the legal system, so any type of angry protest is again likely to result in Republicans behind bars for years. In contrast, all evidence points to leftist agitators planning for nationwide violence if Trump wins.

The left has whipped up its supporters into a frenzy believing they must stop “the great Hitler.” Former National Security Council staff member Rich Higgins, a Pentagon irregular warfare expert, told the Washington Times, “Antifa’s goal is nothing less than fomenting revolution, civil war and silencing America’s anti-communists. Their labeling of Trump supporters and patriots as Nazis and racists is standard fare for left-wing communist groups.”

It is common to hear Antifa state that people on the Right are even worse than Nazis. One member stated, “Fascists, by being Fascists, have announced their affiliation with many of the worst crimes in human history. In some ways, they are worse than the average member of the actual Nazi party was, because they look back at Hitler’s crimes and revere it in full knowledge of what it wrought.”

Another Antifa member said, “It’s not just about punching a Nazi in the face. It’s also punching a Nazi in the face and making sure they don’t come back again.”

Antifa rioted at the Trump presidential inauguration in 2017, injuring six police officers and resulting in the arrest of 217 people that day. According to CNN, “Black-clad ‘antifascist’ protesters smashed storefronts and bus stops, hammered out the windows of a limousine and eventually launched rocks at a phalanx of police.” In addition to the violence in the capital, rioting broke out in other big cities, including New York, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. One person ended up in critical condition at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

In contrast, only 14 people were arrested on J6. Only after zealous activists painstakingly tracked down the identities of everyone seen on camera at J6, and pressured authorities to charge them, did that number increase to over 1,200.

Antifa prepared for an “anti-government insurgency” in 2020 to stop Trump from being reelected president. Joe Myers, a former Defense Intelligence Agency official and counterinsurgency expert, told The Washington Times that year, “President Trump’s election and revitalization of America are a threat to Antifa’s nihilist goals. They are fomenting this violence to create havoc, despair and to target the Trump campaign for defeat in 2020.”

The ANSWER Coalition organized some of the anti-Trump rioting. That group regularly organizes other protests that turn violent. Protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress last month, they “marched on Union Station and Columbus Circle, where they assaulted U.S. Park Police officers by throwing them on hot pavement, hurling what appeared to be human feces, destroying government property, burning an effigy of Netanyahu, desecrating the American flag and raising a foreign flag on Old Glory’s pole,” according to Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark. At least 17 were arrested.

Westerman called for an investigation afterward. In a letter from him and the committee he chairs, the House Committee on Natural Resources, he asked the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service to look into the “destructive and violent protests.” Westerman said, “[t]he ANSWER Coalition violated – and encouraged violation by others of – nearly every Permit provision,” and was “so extreme that the United States Park Police (USPP) contacted the Committee to alert them to the ongoing situation.”

Journalist Christopher F. Rufo explained in City Journal how leftist groups have become very coordinated and prepared for rioting. “Left-wing activists have established a constellation of institutions to support public demonstrations,” he said. “Protest NGOs, media entities, research centers, black-bloc (Antifa) networks, and bail funds are all finely tuned to mobilize mass movements. The Left carefully manages its licit and illicit factions: progressive political leaders tacitly delegate the dirty work to anarchist and racialist factions, which can change costumes – for example, from a BLM mask to a Palestinian keffiyeh – at any moment.”

Rufo believes Republican elected officials need to prepare for likely violence after the 2024 election.

Unfortunately, studies in recent years attempt to downplay violence by the Left and hype up violence by the Right, leaving people – including officials and law enforcement – less wary of potential violence by groups like Antifa and the Answer Coalition. As I wrote last week, despite the efforts of the MSM and big tech to suppress the truth, the Left commits far more violence than the Right, and the numbers on the Left who advocate for the use of violence have been increasing faster than those on the Right who agree with violence.

Many believe the violent rhetoric used by the Left is what radicalized Thomas Crooks, whose social media history revealed he was a hardcore progressive, to attempt to assassinate Trump. When you have the Left whipped up into such a frenzy that they would assassinate the president in order to stop him, backed by a one-party dominated legal system that downplays and fails to check violence against the other party, this is third-world governance.

