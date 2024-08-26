Perhaps, in the minds and reasoning of the neo-Leninists I’m being puritanical. But, I would think it reasonable to desire that the first woman to hold the office of president would more than a cackling strumpet. I will not ask to be forgiven for expecting the first woman leader of the free world to be a person of moral integrity and dignity. But, apparently, the only requirement if “it” is a Democrat, is for her to have a vagina, real or manufactured – in this case presumably real, but who knows for sure? After all, she personifies a boorish trope.

Personally, I honestly don’t care if there is never a woman elected leader of America. I don’t care if there’s never another crayon color leader; the first one certainly “wasn’t anything to write home about,” as my late grandmother used to say. He publicly speaks about his insatiable thirst to sodomize men and to be sodomized by men; all the while being married to some horrid person much of the citizenry refers to as “Big Mike.” Yet he has the audacity to stand before the world from the platform of his party’s national convention and mock another person’s manhood.

If Harris, who is primarily known for her disgusting mannerisms, and Obama, who is known for his desire for sodomy, are examples of what to expect from Democratic identity politics, I say let there never be some color or woman in the White House.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

If America is to have a woman as president, I want her to be cut from the same stone as the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir and/or the late United Kingdom Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Suffice it to say, if there are such women like Meir and Thatcher, or for that matter men with the fortitude of those two ladies, the person(s) are as yet unseen in the Democrat Party.

That said, the Democrats are the party of firsts: the first party to try to hide having a wheelchair-bound person in the White House; the first party to have a serial molester and batterer in the White House; and the first party to have a half-Kenyan in the White House with the aforementioned sexual thirst. None of these is what I want in the person occupying the White House of my country. I’m certainly not interested in having another person who has his son running an ongoing international criminal enterprise that has netted his family untold millions of dollars. Harris is the first candidate to receive the Democratic nomination without having won a single vote from a single voter. They’re the first party to change election laws to prevent others from voting, during Jim Crow, an act they have reprised successfully the past election cycles.

And, I most certainly do not want another Democrat in the White House who permits our men and women to be murdered at Muslim airports while he leaves hundreds of millions of dollars of military equipment abandoned behind so the terrorists can use them to murder more Americans. I don’t want the Democrat brand of leadership that watched Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, Glen Doherty and Ambassador Christopher Stevens be murdered in real time without lifting a finger, then have dinner and leave for a Hollywood fundraiser. Neither do I want the kind who screeched the response “What does it matter” during congressional hearings looking into why our brave warriors were permitted too be murdered in Benghazi.

Identity politics sicken me to my stomach. They’re an insult. Identity politics assures us only that we’re guaranteed to have one of the least qualified, if not the least qualified, in the White House. Add to that do not forget the worthless, incapable dullards they appoint to their Cabinet and the ongoing harm they commit.

I don’t want a vagina owner or a crayon color to lead my country. I want the most qualified and a person who loves my country.

Watching President Trump paying his respects at Arlington Cemetery for those Harris and Biden allowed to be murdered at the airport in Afghanistan, brought tear to my eyes as the solitary notes of the bugle played taps for them.

I don’t want a leader that shamelessly attacks another for showing respect for lives that could have been, should have been and would have been saved with real leadership; I want leadership that shares the pain and heartbreak of the families. Harris/Biden refuse to even mention the names of those losses, but they’re willing to do photo-ops using the setting whenever it benefits them.

If women are going to run for the White House, I want them to care more about our military than they do butchering emotionally damaged children and the mass extermination of children. All lives matter.

We’ve played identity politics and look what it has given us. “No more” is a good chant when referencing another social vagabond trying to promote herself at the expense of America and We the People.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!