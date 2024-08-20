JERUSALEM – Grim news greeted Israelis as they started their day Tuesday with the recovery of the bodies of six male hostages who were kidnapped into Gaza as part of the Oct. 7 bloodletting.

The IDF had already confirmed the deaths of five of the six, some as recently as late July. The condition of the sixth victim was not known – although there had been very grave fears for his well-being – until his corpse too was found.

In an operation involving the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the bodies of Yagev Buchshtav, 35, Alex Dancyg, 76, Yoram Metzger, 80, Avraham Munder, 79, Chaim Peri, 79, and Nadav Popplewell, 51, were located in a Khan Yunis tunnel more than 10 months after the Hamas massacre.

Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry’s bodies were rescued from the Khan Yunis area in Gaza. They were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7. The rescue operation was enabled by precise intelligence from the ISA, intelligence… pic.twitter.com/SNIOlxHH1G — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 20, 2024

The discovery of Avraham Munder’s body is an additional blow as he – as opposed to the other five – had not been previously declared dead based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence – whether through the recovery of Hamas files or information received via interrogation of captured terrorists. Given his age at the time of his capture there were grave fears for his safety and well-being, which the discovery of his remains has obviously confirmed.

According to a statement from the Hostages Families Forum, Abraham “had lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz for more than 50 years. He fought and was wounded in the Six-Day War. Known as the legendary warehouse manager at the Nirlat factory in the kibbutz, Abraham was a beloved kibbutz member, hardworking, loyal, and a talented singer in the Eshkol choir.”

“Abraham was kidnapped along with his wife, Ruth, their daughter, Karen, and his grandson, Ohad. The three family members were released in a hostage deal after 50 days in captivity. Abraham and Ruth’s son, Roi, was murdered on Oct. 7.”

The repatriation of six further victims of Hamas and ordinary Gazans’ brutal assault on southern Israel on that Black Sabbath brings the number of remaining hostages in captivity to 105 out of the original 251. Not much is known about the condition of the remaining hostages – although the IDF has confirmed at least 34 of them are dead. Hamas is holding the corpses of two soldiers who were killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014. They are also still detaining two Israeli civilians – both of whom have diagnosed mental illness – Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed. The most recent intelligence suggests both are still alive.

While Israel’s political leaders expressed gratitude to the IDF for successfully recovering the bodies of the six hostages, they also mourned their loss. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who has copped some flak for his approach to the hostage negotiations, including from Alexander Dancyg’s son, Mati, said: “Our hearts grieve over the terrible loss. My wife, Sara, and I, convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families.”

“I would like to thank the brave IDF and ISA fighters and commanders for their heroism and determined action.”

Our hearts grieve over the terrible loss. My wife Sara and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. I would like to thank the brave IDF and ISA fighters and commanders for their heroism and determined action. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 20, 2024

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conveyed a similar message, sharing in the grief and sorrow of the families and loved ones, while expressing thanks to the soldiers and security forces who undertook the mission.

The IDF and ISA conducted a complex operation, entering Hamas tunnels in Khan Younis to rescue the bodies of hostages Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, and Haim Perry- of blessed memory.

I share in the deep grief of their… pic.twitter.com/pe7ymwivqR — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 20, 2024

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir declared the remaining hostages “must only be returned via intense military pressure, halting the entry of fuel and humanitarian [aid] to terrorism and its supporters, and not via irresponsible deals that will bring upon us, God forbid, more hostages and fatalities in the future.”

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said, “We must not stop for a moment from working in every way possible to bring back all the hostages – the living to the embrace of their families, and the dead to be laid to rest. This is Israel’s highest moral duty.

With great sorrow and immense pain, we send our heartfelt condolences and a warm embrace to the families, loved ones, and friends of the six hostages whose bodies were returned last night from Khan Yunis in a military operation — Yagev Buchshtab, Alex Dancyg, Yoram Metzger,… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 20, 2024

The fate of the remaining hostages is dependent upon Hamas and Israel reaching a ceasefire agreement – the attainment of which is highly precarious. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is still in the region – having moved to Egypt Tuesday – after holding a three-hour meeting with Netanyahu on Monday. While Israel had apparently agreed to a U.S. bridging proposal to try and bring the sides somewhat closer together, a report in an international Arabic paper based in London – Asharq al-Awsat – said Biden had accused Hamas of “backing away from a Gaza deal.”

