Bravo to former President Donald Trump for taking hostile questions from reporters at the Chicago convention of the National Association of Black Journalists. Vice President Kamala Harris also received an invitation but declined. Some members protested Trump’s invitation and acceptance. Think of it. Trump is often described by members of the media, particularly the black media, as an anti-black “racist.” But some black journalists did not want to hear him defend himself against this slur.

One reporter attacked Trump for what she considered demeaning comments Trump made about black politicians and black reporters. Why, she asked, should blacks vote for you? Never mind the number of demeaning comments Trump made about white politicians and white reporters. Is he supposed to refrain from criticizing black politicians and black reporters because they are black? That’s quite a form of patronizing bigotry. What are they? Snowflakes of color?

Trump said Harris, in the past, referred to herself as Indian American and then “she became black.” Not too surprisingly, this did not go down well. But it is true that, at times in Harris’ political career, she identified as Indian American. Consider a video in which Harris and actress Mindy Kaling are cooking Indian dishes:

Kaling: “So, what we’re going to cook today is an Indian recipe because you are Indian.”

Harris: “Yes. Yes.”

Kaling: “And I don’t know that everybody knows that.”

Harris: “Yes. Yes …”

Kaling: “So, we’re both Indian. But, actually, we’re both south Indian.”

Harris: “Yes. You look like the entire one half of my family. You do.”

Now, if one takes pride in oneself and in one’s heritage, does it make any difference what Trump, or any other person, thinks about how one describes her racial identity? Studies going back decades have determined that blacks have higher self-esteem than whites. So why are the reporters at this conference so offended about what Trump thinks about Harris’ self-identification as black? What is the real-world effect?

Trump did not say, as did Biden, “If you don’t support me, you ain’t black.” He did not falsely claim, as has Biden, that he was raised in the black church, got arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela or as a young man he desegregated restaurants and movie theaters. He did not say about Barack Obama, as did Biden, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.” He did not say, as did Biden, “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” He did not say, “They goin’ put y’all back in chains.”

However Kamala Harris identifies herself, the Biden-Harris policies have caused the average family of four, no matter its race, to pay $1,200 per month more for the same goods and services as that family bought nearly four years ago. The reporters showed little concern about the rising cost of living.

A reporter hammered Trump for calling Harris a “DEI hire.” But it was 2020 candidate Joe Biden who, when asked about his choice for VP, said, “I commit that I will, in fact, appoint a, pick a woman to be vice president.” And it just so happened that several of Biden’s VP finalists were black females. So, what does that make Harris?

There was not one question about how 85% of black eighth graders nationwide can neither read nor do math at grade level. There was not one question about how over the Fourth of July weekend, in Chicago, 109 people were shot, 19 fatally, mostly in black neighborhoods. There was not one question about the over 50 urban Chicago public schools where 0% of the students can do math at grade level. There was not one question about the nearly 70% of black children who enter the world without a father in the home married to the mother, which leads to higher rates of poverty, of dropping out of school and of ending up in prison. These reporters had absolutely no interest in those issues.

But, hey, let’s talk about the absolutely, positively critical matter of what Trump thinks about what Harris calls herself.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!