American voters are being told by some of those online influencers that they are all for Kamala Harris for president. But those comments likely should be considered politically paid ads, as there are payments being made for those comments.

This is evident after one TikTok influencer went online to confirm he’d been offered $1,500 to post one comment supporting Harris, and her VP pick, the radically left and possible “Stolen Valor” offender Tim Walz, whose booking image following a drunken driving arrest now is flooding the Web.

Influencer Michael Doherty explained, “Basically what they were asking for … $1,500 for anti-Trump content on TikTok.”

There was a list of requirements along with the instructions to “gloat about Harris and her allies.”

He explained, “They’re basically creating division and paying for division online,” he said.

Joe Biden, with Harris as his VP, in fact, boasted of being a “uniter” when he campaigned four years ago. Since then, they have promoted division in America on issues of transgenderism, abortion, spending, taxes, the border, the economy and more.

Doherty said he tracked the offer for cash-for-Kamala praise to a SuperPac with hundreds of millions of dollars to spend.

Kamala super PAC Future Forward is offering $1,500 to OnlyFans stars for each anti-Trump video they post to sow division. They mistakenly reached out to Michael Doherty, who is a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/HRxUjwW6Rx — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 8, 2024

In fact, online reports have documented an explosion in payment offers to influencers online with the requirement that they praise Harris and Walz.

