BREAKING: The Iran situation is getting worse by the hour, per a WH official.
The Pentagon has announced the deployment of additional resources to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jet squadron, Navy cruisers and destroyer ships to the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/3O41PBpKcm
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 3, 2024
Iranian official regarding negotiations with Iran to prevent war: “There is no point. Israel crossed all the red lines… Our response will be swift and heavy.” https://t.co/PtGEmKTLHE
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 3, 2024