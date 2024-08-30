Kamala Harris, along with her “emotional support governor” VP candidate Tim Walz, sat down for an interview on CNN, and the results were as expected, according to an analysis by the Gateway Pundit.”

It was her attempt, the article reported, “to hoodwink the American public.”

Harris, who was installed as the Democrats nominee by fiat to replace an aging and failing Joe Biden, so far had refused to talk about her plans or policies, except for the one “price gouging” fight she proposed to address by using communist-style price controls.

“What unfolded was a masterclass in political double-speak, half-truths, and outright lies, all carefully curated to mislead voters,” the analysis found.

She boasted her values hadn’t changed, “And that’s exactly the problem. Harris’s values include support for mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, ending cash bail for criminals, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, banning fracking, and even abolishing private health insurance,” the report said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Here she is on flip-flopping her values:

.@DavidJUrban calls out Kamala for her flip-flopping, specifically on the fracking issue. “You can’t say ‘my values haven’t changed…but my political positions have changed. That smacks of political expediency….You can’t fake authenticity.” pic.twitter.com/g9WxYtY0zI — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

On her opposition to help for children and families:

In 2017, Kamala Harris voted against Trump’s bill to double the child tax credit. In July, Kamala’s rapid response director attacked @JDVance for his stance on giving parents a lower tax rate, essentially a $5000 child tax credit. Today, she said she’s for extending the child… pic.twitter.com/7TpWSRHeaq — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

On her changing values:

When somebody tells you who they are, believe them. Kamala says her values haven’t changed. Here are her values. pic.twitter.com/rdUOjqzCSp — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

Throughout the entire CNN interview, Kamala Harris kept insisting her values haven’t changed, yet she has changing her position significantly on critical issues. All that does is make her more untrustworthy. “She might as well be staring into the camera and saying, ‘You can’t… pic.twitter.com/LHEDfIZ8ot — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

One how good Bidenomics has been for the country, with its 20% plus inflation:

Kamala calls #Bidenomics ‘good work’. When CNN’s Dana Bash asks why Kamala hasn’t already done what she’s promising during her 3.5 years as VP, she skirts the issue, brags about the economy and creating 800k jobs. But didn’t the Biden admin just get caught with their pants down… pic.twitter.com/XGh03AFVyL — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

Longtime Democrat activist David Axelrod thought she didn’t help herself much:

David Axelrod, a staunch Democrat and former advisor to Obama, says he doesn’t think Kamala Harris moved the ball that much forward with her interview with CNN tonight. pic.twitter.com/UJA537x22v — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

On the nation’s economic “recovery” after the COVID-19 crisis:

Kamala Harris’ policy positions shift like the wind. In 2019, she was firm on banning fracking. By 2020, that stance changed 180°. Her bumbling answer to Dana Bash on CNN tonight reeks of pandering to the middle—what does she really stand for? #PoliticalPandering #Fracking… pic.twitter.com/ucFON2YO7c — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

And VP candidate Walza trying to explain:

During Kamala’s CNN sit down interview, Tim Walz dodges the question about his stolen valor, drawing a strange correlation about him lying about carrying weapons of war with school shootings and gun control pic.twitter.com/DAOvkWdWpo — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 30, 2024

Then, too, there’s her demand to ban fracking:

But the questioning didn’t stop there. Bash put Harris on the spot over her shifting stance on fracking. Harris had previously stated in 2019, “There is no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” but now she claims, “I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would… pic.twitter.com/bkT30GRQoP — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

Her perspective on inflation:

Dana Bash: “You have been Vice President for three and half years. The steps that you are talking about now, why haven’t you done them already?” Kamala: We’ve brought inflation “down” to a higher level than it was during President Trump’s administration. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/qp9f3k7GKN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

And how in her mind the Biden administration-created crisis on the southern border is all the fault of President Donald Trump:

Then came the question about the border crisis—a glaring issue for the Biden-Harris administration. When Bash asked why it took three and a half years to implement asylum restrictions amidst record illegal border crossings, Harris didn’t hesitate to shift the blame to Trump.… pic.twitter.com/XGipfXnTy0 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) August 30, 2024

Harris comments included, when confronted with her own statements demanding a ban of fracking:

“In 2020, I made very clear where I stand. We are in 2024, and I’ve not changed that position, nor will I going forward. I kept my word, and I will keep my word. … I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate. And to do that, we can do what we have accomplished thus far, the Inflation Reduction Act, what we have done to invest by my calculation, over probably a trillion dollars over the next 10 years, investing in a clean energy economy. What we’ve already done, creating over 300,000 new clean energy jobs. That tells me, from my experience as Vice President, we can do it without banning fracking.”

After the taped interview, Harris attended a rally, and wasn’t quite up to delivering words to the audience:

“He even called for the termination of the United States supreme, the c—the supreme land of our nation! The United States Constitution!”

KAMALA: “He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c— the supreme land of our nation!” What? pic.twitter.com/A68E6TLSFq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!