It’s ‘double-speak, half-truths, and outright lies’ in CNN’s interview with Harris and ’emotional support governor’

By Bob Unruh

Kamala Harris delivers remarks with Joe Biden on the administration's efforts to lower prescription drug costs for Americans, Thursday, August 15, 2024, in Largo, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)
Kamala Harris delivers remarks with Joe Biden on the administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs for Americans, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Largo, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Kamala Harris, along with her “emotional support governor” VP candidate Tim Walz, sat down for an interview on CNN, and the results were as expected, according to an analysis by the Gateway Pundit.”

It was her attempt, the article reported, “to hoodwink the American public.”

Harris, who was installed as the Democrats nominee by fiat to replace an aging and failing Joe Biden, so far had refused to talk about her plans or policies, except for the one “price gouging” fight she proposed to address by using communist-style price controls.

“What unfolded was a masterclass in political double-speak, half-truths, and outright lies, all carefully curated to mislead voters,” the analysis found.

She boasted her values hadn’t changed, “And that’s exactly the problem. Harris’s values include support for mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, ending cash bail for criminals, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, banning fracking, and even abolishing private health insurance,” the report said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Here she is on flip-flopping her values:

On her opposition to help for children and families:

On her changing values:

One how good Bidenomics has been for the country, with its 20% plus inflation:

Longtime Democrat activist David Axelrod thought she didn’t help herself much:

On the nation’s economic “recovery” after the COVID-19 crisis:

And VP candidate Walza trying to explain:

Then, too, there’s her demand to ban fracking:

Her perspective on inflation:

And how in her mind the Biden administration-created crisis on the southern border is all the fault of President Donald Trump:

Harris comments included, when confronted with her own statements demanding a ban of fracking:

“In 2020, I made very clear where I stand. We are in 2024, and I’ve not changed that position, nor will I going forward. I kept my word, and I will keep my word. … I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate. And to do that, we can do what we have accomplished thus far, the Inflation Reduction Act, what we have done to invest by my calculation, over probably a trillion dollars over the next 10 years, investing in a clean energy economy. What we’ve already done, creating over 300,000 new clean energy jobs. That tells me, from my experience as Vice President, we can do it without banning fracking.”

After the taped interview, Harris attended a rally, and wasn’t quite up to delivering words to the audience:

“He even called for the termination of the United States supreme, the c—the supreme land of our nation! The United States Constitution!”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

 

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


2024 ElectionAmerican Culture WarsBorder & ImmigrationEconomyPoliticsWND News Center

Leave a Comment