I have some good news for a change – besides the fact that Donald Trump is likely to become the next president.

“Google acted illegally to maintain a monopoly in online search, a federal judge ruled on Monday, a landmark decision that strikes at the power of tech giants in the modern internet era and that may fundamentally alter the way they do business.” That’s what the New York Times reported – verbatim.

I’ve been ranting and raving about what Google has meant to my business, WND, for years and years. Using our cherished First Amendment, I’ve called it “evil,” and I meant it. Google is one of the worst developments to happen to the U.S. in my memory – and that’s saying something.

The judge in the case, Amit P. Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said in a 277-page ruling that Google had abused its monopoly over internet search. “The Justice Department and states had sued Google,” the Times reported, “accusing it of illegally cementing its dominance, in part, by paying other companies, like Apple and Samsung, billions of dollars a year to have Google automatically handle search queries on their smartphones and web browsers.”

“Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” ruled the judge.

In other words, it may be the beginning of the end for Big Tech’s monopoly power. It’s just unfortunate that it’s too late for to halt Google’s election interference this year – which is just the beginning of why I HATE Google so.

WND.com is now in its fourth year of operating in defiance of Google’s harsh, draconian rules imposed upon one of the oldest surviving independent journalism websites in history – older than Google itself.

One day, the tech company just announced that WND would have to endure something lethal – living without the use of Google’s monopoly advertising system, which virtually ended WND’s ad revenue. In other words, Google tried to force us out of business. But we didn’t go that easily. Largely, we had trained ourselves over the years to prepare for such things by relying on Americans’ generosity to sustain us. In demonetizing us, here’s what Google told WND – and I quote:

“We do not allow content that: incites hatred against, promotes discrimination of, or disparages an individual or group on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

Imagine, they put that in writing! Translated, that means when WND dares to report honestly and forthrightly on the fantastically deranged transgender agenda – where beautiful American kids are indoctrinated, seduced, groomed, recruited and enabled to “transition to a different gender” by taking puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and even undergoing double mastectomies and castration. When we report on this horror show, which we do daily, to Google we are “inciting hatred” and “promoting discrimination.” In reality, of course, we’re defending and protecting the most innocent, helpless and precious among us – the children who make up America’s next generation. That’s not hatred. It’s love. It’s truth. And we’ll never stop telling it for any amount of blood money.

But that’s not all they said.

“We do not allow content that: makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process.”

Translation: When we document the obvious and provable fact that the 2020 election was one of the most corrupt, manipulated and RIGGED elections in American history, well, that makes us extremists, terrorists, insurrectionists, conspiracy theorists and “semi-fascists” who are undermining democracy and the electoral process.

There’s more. Since this occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, Google also admonished WND as follows:

“We do not allow content that: promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus.”

Translated, that means “whatever Anthony Fauci and the Big Pharma says goes.”

In Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s temporary restraining order against Google, his lawyers said, and I quote, “This complaint concerns the freedom of speech and the extraordinary steps the United States government has taken under the leadership of Joe Biden to silence people it does not want Americans to hear. Mr. Kennedy is not the only victim of this censorship campaign, which is unprecedented in American history. But he is a high-profile victim, especially since he is now challenging President Biden for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.” Yet, the Democrat machine and online platforms accused him, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, of delivering “misinformation” about the experimental COVID shots many Americans were forced to take while information about their side effects, sometimes fatal, remained sketchy.

Beginning way back in 1997, WND blazed the trail in independent online journalism:

• We were the first to enter the playing field – the first new, independent online news operation, created 27 years ago.

• We were the first news site to begin publishing books – many of them bestsellers.

• We were the first news site to begin making documentary films – some of them bestsellers.

• We were the first news site to incorporate a Judeo-Christian worldview into our reporting, books and movies.

• We were the first online news organization to be officially approved to cover the White House and Congress.

It was never easy to be the first. We had to fight for everything and couldn’t take anything for granted. As the years went on, what has become known as the “fake news” pack all abandoned their principles, led like lambs to the slaughter by Google, and gave up on truth and the First Amendment.

But, as I’ve told you, beginning in January 2016 with the candidacy of Donald Trump, Big Tech declared total war on WND and the rest of the independent media it would blame for Trump’s victory. I warned that they would never let that happen again. And they haven’t forgiven us – or America, with which they are at war.

Meanwhile, most online and conventional media have adapted like caged birds to taking orders from Big Tech and following their rules. They seem to love Big Tech and don’t tolerate dissent within their own ranks. They apparently like being told what to do by their overlords – what to cover, whom to cover and how to cover them. Google and the rest of Big Tech’s assault on independent media goes far beyond just censoring, shadow-banning and rigging search results against us. They’ve destroyed the traditional and essential advertising-based business model of online news – at least for those sites that dare to buck Google’s authoritarian content rules.

As WND’s revenues have continued to plummet because of the Google-Facebook-Amazon hammerlock on 90% of digital advertising, we have had to stop publishing books and stop making movies. We have had to let many valuable employees go. And we have had to appeal to readers for donations, just to continue to report and publish the news truthfully and faithfully.

Google dropped a huge nuclear bomb on WND by permanently demonetizing us. When they did, the world’s second-wealthiest company finally revealed what they considered the three aforementioned “big lies” that this news site had been promoting, for which reason they throttled our traffic, advertising revenue and search accessibility.

There’s no end in sight to this relentless attack on free speech and free press that is so damaging to WND. There are only two forces on Earth powerful enough to take on this hateful, un-American, left-wing, anti-God monopoly – this new Tower of Babel. Those two forces are God, and you, the American people.

I pray every day for relief. God has provided us with daily bread as He has promised.

If WND means something special to you, we continue to need your prayers and your financial blessings.

We do it because we love it. We always have. But we also love you for remembering us. Truly.

Most of all, we love God and trust Him for our daily bread.

So, please, don’t forget to keep us in your prayers. We can feel their effectiveness. They give us great encouragement to keep fighting on.

These are tough and crazy times in America. I’m sure you see that. We thank you for recognizing our unique work, our determination and our fearlessness. And we thank you for yours.

