(ZEROHEDGE) – Japan issued the first-ever warning for a “megaquake” off the country’s Pacific coast following Thursday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake near the southern island of Kyushu.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida canceled a trip to Central Asia on Friday following yesterday’s quake warning. That doesn’t necessarily mean a massive quake is imminent, but instead, the probability was higher than average.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a megaquake advisory on Thursday, warning that “if a major earthquake were to occur in the future, strong shaking and large tsunamis would be generated.” It added: “The likelihood of a new major earthquake is higher than normal, but this is not an indication that a major earthquake will definitely occur during a specific period of time.”