By Harold Hutchison, Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday during a campaign stop in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he stopped outside Air Force Two to speak with reporters.

Harris selected Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate on Tuesday, and the two held a rally in the city on Wednesday. Vance, who was also in the city for a campaign event, walked up to the press on the tarmac and referenced the vice president’s recent lack of interviews since becoming the presumptive nominee.

“I wanted to take a good look at the plane, because hopefully it’s going to be my plane in a few months, but I also thought you guys might get lonely, because the Vice President doesn’t answer questions from reporters and hasn’t for 17 days,” Vance told the assembled reporters. “Have you an explanation for why she won’t take questions from reporters?”

“Well, I hope that she changes her mind, because it would be good for the American people and I think it would be good for you all if she actually ran a real campaign instead of one from her basement with a teleprompter,” Vance responded.

Harris did speak briefly after she and Biden greeted Americans held by Russia who were freed in an Aug. 1 prisoner exchange.

Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 0.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 22 to Aug. 4. The vice president increases her lead to 0.6% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

