Hillel International and Secure Community Network announced on Thursday that they have launched a campaign to ensure safety on college campuses for Jewish students amid concerns about anti-Israel protests.

The two groups are working to protect Jewish students through their campaign “Operation SecureOurCampuses” by broadening resources, including assessing Jewish campus facilities and working with law enforcement, according to a press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Anti-Israel protests took place across college campuses last school year, with many Jewish students and organizations feeling threatened by some of the protesters’ actions.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“The unacceptable threat environment for Jewish students, faculty, and staff on campuses across the country demands an immediate and robust response,” Secure Community Network National Director and CEO Michael Masters, stated in the release. “We are committed to ensuring that members of the community feel safe and supported as they pursue their education — they should be able to walk across our campuses free from fear, harassment, or targeted violence.”

Secure Community Network tallied up 674 cases of threats or incidents against the Jewish community across college campuses from October 7, 2023, to July 2024, according to the release.

“Operation SecureOurCampuses, coordinated with key partners across the community and public safety, is a proactive measure to address these threats and work closely with our partners to protect every center of Jewish life on campus,” Masters said.

As part of the campaign, the groups are helping Jewish students be more aware of their surroundings, giving them training on how to respond if approached by protesters, the press release states. The two organizations also provided advice to administrators on how to keep Jewish students safe, including enforcing policies.

“Creating vibrant Jewish life on campus depends on having safe environments for Jewish college students, which is why we are so proud to work alongside SCN in strengthening our security support for campus Hillels worldwide,” President and CEO of Hillel International Adam Lehman, said in the release.

“Together, we will continue to invest in expanded security resources that facilitate safe and secure opportunities for students to take advantage of the broad array of Jewish experiences and programs available through Hillel and its partners,” Lehman said.

Jewish students have faced tensions during anti-Israel protests at universities like Columbia, where protesters set up encampments on campus and demanded that the university divest from Israel. Jewish students at the University of California, Los Angeles, filed a lawsuit in August claiming that the university protests that took place last school year excluded them from portions of campus and blocked pathways to enter classrooms.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!