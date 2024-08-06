The Bible isn’t kidding when it says in Romans 1:28 (NASB), “Just as they did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, God gave them over to a depraved mind.” We see it in the Olympics, and I don’t just mean the Paris Olympics of 2024. The opening ceremonies of several recent Olympics have been religious events, with representatives of the whole world exalting man and the demonic, while demeaning God and those who trust in Him.

This year’s Olympics may best be exemplified by “the pale horse” seeming to run on water, up the River Seine. It was even more dramatic than they intended … because it foreshadows God’s judgment coming to earth. Revelation 6:8 (KJV) says, “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.”

Judgment is coming to the world. God said it, and you can count on it.

The ugly aspects of these Olympics should not surprise us. Instead, they should make us weep. We should weep for humanity as Jeremiah wept for the Children of Israel. He watched them running headlong into the judgment of God. Jeremiah wept for them because he loved them. But he did not moderate his message. His love and compassion compelled him to tell them the truth.

No one wants to be a prophet of doom. It’s much more fun to talk about the wonders of knowing God and the eternal joy of being His. I still hope that America and the world will have a great awakening where vast numbers come to Christ before He raptures His Church out of this world. I hope to see wayward churches (and even whole denominations) reformed, revived and restored.

I haven’t given up and you shouldn’t either; but we need to understand that the world stands under the judgment of Almighty God. He is slow to anger. 2 Peter 3:9-10 (NKJV) says, “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come. …”

“The day of the Lord” is defined in scripture as a period that begins after the rapture, at a time when humanity believes it has entered an era of peace and safety on its own and without God. But the peace and safety will be an illusion followed by an outpouring of the judgment of God.

We need to tell the world. Judgment is coming! Petty virtue signaling saves no one. Human beings can ignore Him for a while or try to mock Him. They can rage against Him. Or they can turn to Him and be greeted with open arms.

We must tell them! We are God’s ambassadors to this world. We do not make up the message, but we pass on His message to the people of earth. Turn to Him now. Even if He delays His judgment of the world for a while, every individual life has an expiration date. His arms are open wide, but at death, that opportunity ends. No one knows how many days he or she has left. That’s why 2 Corinthians 6:2 (NKJV) says, “Now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”

If you have never turned to Him, do it now. If you have, tell others. Share the good news! People need to know, and it’s our job to tell them.

