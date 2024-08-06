President Joe Biden talked incessantly about his “from the middle class out” economic strategy. Given his record, it would have been more accurate to call it the “middle class down and out” plan. Inflation has eroded away any income gains under Biden’s presidency.

Now Vice President Kamala Harris has her own riff on this theme. Her campaign motto is “Building up the middle class.” It isn’t exactly “Make America Great Again,” but Dems don’t have a lot of time to come up with anything catchier, given that Kamala was reluctantly chosen as the 8th inning relief pitcher for Old Joe, who had long ago lost his fastball.

But Harris and Biden are, as the old saying goes, birds of a feather who flock together. They are running on almost precisely the same agenda as we’ve seen for four years.

The central problem is that the record for most Americans is a lot more meaningful than the message. The irony of this “build the middle class” mantra is that no administration in recent times has done more to tear down the middle class than Biden-Harris.

The most recent Census Bureau data on incomes and poverty shows that under former President Trump, incomes of the middle class rose faster than under all the three previous presidents combined.

The difference between the Trump and Biden administrations is $8,000 per household in Trump’s favor. This same data shows income gains for minorities and female-headed households were larger under Trump. Poverty rates fell faster under Trump as well.

The reasons for the lousy Biden-Harris record are that even though incomes grew under both presidencies, inflation erased all the real income gains for workers. In other words, if the prices of eggs and bread and rent and gas go up by more than your paycheck, you’re at best treading water. Or, for the majority of households, you’re using pots and pans to keep the water out of the basement.

Biden and Harris seem to have really believed that inflation would be transitory. They drank the Kool-Aid of a trendy new economic theory called modern monetary theory, which posited that the U.S. government could spend and borrow ’til kingdom come without any collateral damage. But a high school economics student could tell you that handing out free money to stimulate demand for goods and services is likely to raise the price of goods and services. In the end we learned the hard way that there’s no getting around the old law of supply and demand.

Now that the economy is showing signs of cracks in the hill, the only Harris remedy is trillions more spending and borrowing. Team Harris thinks the Fed can simply cut interest rates and the pain will go away. Maybe. But more likely that will only stimulate more spending and make the economy even more vulnerable. What they won’t do is cut excessive government spending and debt – for example, by canceling some $300 billion of failed green energy programs.

The Left shouts that Trump is the one who will rekindle inflation with his tax cuts. But that’s a hard message to sell given that there was virtually no inflation during Trump’s term. His average annual inflation rate was 1.9% versus 6% for Biden-Harris.

Trump will continue to argue to the voters that he is the president that will “build out” the middle class, and even though the future is hard to predict, he has history firmly on his side.

