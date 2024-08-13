Both Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and her VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, appear to live out their faith.

That would be social issues, progressive ideologies, activism for same-sex marriage and “reparations” for blacks who never were slaves, editing the Bible on an as-needed basis, promoting abortion and transgenderism and provoking racism by campaigning for “anti-racism” programs that often are racist themselves.

It is the Washington Stand that has reviewed the church attended at times by Harris, as well as the community in which Walz participates.

“For spiritually active, governance engaged conservatives (SAGE Cons), who know firsthand the formative role a church can play, a candidate’s church background is an important issue that often receives little coverage in the mainstream media,” the report explained.

To fill in that gap, the publication cited several facts about Harris’s faith organization, Third Baptist Church in San Francisco.

A typical “black” Baptist church, the report said it has a pastor who has been there nearly five decades, a veteran of the civil rights era. In fact, Amos Brown Sr. has used his church for an “array of social programs” concerning refugees, addictions, free lunches and the like.

Brown was “deeply shaped by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s. He grew up in Mississippi only an hour away from Emmett Till, a black teenager about Brown’s age who was lynched and murdered in 1955 after he was accused of offending a white woman,” the report said. He was with the NAACP for years and as recently as weeks ago was citing his great-great-grandfather’s experience with slavery and related a story “of a KKK ambush against a young black pastor.”

He worked against Clarence Thomas’ nomination to the Supreme Court, and testified to the Senate against Thomas when Joe Biden was the chairman of the committee reviewing that nomination. He criticized the U.S. for abandoning a conference promoting anti-Semitism and implied America was culpable for triggering the 9/11 attacks, the report said.

He promoted same-sex “marriage” when that dispute was raging in the state, endorsed cash payments to black Americans who never were slaves. And he’s used his pulpit to promote Harris, as during an Aug. 4 sermon said, “We better stop this culture war that’s going on in America, about whether or not a woman can lead this nation. This has got to stop, this culture war about where the woman belongs. For I heard Sojourner Truth said, a long time ago, ‘Ain’t I a woman? I can pick up a pail of water. I can move a log. I can do anything a man can do.'”

The publication, describing Walz’s Pilgrim Lutheran Church in St. Paul, said it is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, which is a group of “liberal” congregations that thinks the Bible gives room for people to come to differing conclusions.

The organization’s lead preacher is Jen Rome, who recently encouraged the congregation to “free themselves from the ‘garbage’ of societal norms.”

“We humans love to make systems or hierarchies, whether that’s government, or religion, or gender, or race. We just live in all that stuff. We breathe it in, and the dynamics just circulate around in ourselves,” she said.

Its service includes varying liturgy and highlights “contemplation” as well as “Celtic Contemplative Communion and Contemplative Prayer from Nordic and Other Lands.”

It has modified the Lord’s Prayer to fit its political stance, editing it to say, “Our guardian, our mother, our father in heaven, hallowed by thy name …”

It promotes the LGBT identity and lifestyle and like Harris’s organization, promotes “anti-racism” campaigns.

One of its stated goals is to “overcome white supremacy.”

It has its own “reparations” fund, and a variety of other “social justice” endeavors. A recent bulletin included prayer requests such as “the people of areas torn by war and violence, including Gaza and Ukraine,” “refugees,” “victims of gun violence,” “our government” “climate events, “creation,” “the LGBTQIA+ community,” “our Native, Asian, Latino, and black siblings,” and “our Muslim and Jewish” siblings.”

