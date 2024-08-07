Kamala Harris has been on a tear lately, changing many of her extreme leftist positions in order to position herself as an actual candidate to be president, nominated by Democrats.

Fracking, guns, the border and more all have been on her list of sudden changes.

Her defenders say it shows how astute she is, in analyzing her old positions and changing them.

But one of her historic scandals – her calls for various governments simply to stop providing funding for police – is way too fresh for that argument to stand up.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

It’s because, as the Washington Examiner reports, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, made donations to a “progressive legal group that pushed to defund the police and make Washington, D.C., a permanent ‘sanctuary city’ for illegal aliens” just last year.

The report explained Legal Aid DC, a group working on housing and other issues for low-income clients, got a $1,000 payment from Harris and Emhoff.

The publication said it reviewed records to confirm the donation.

“News of the donations, which have not been reported on until now, comes as Harris faces scrutiny on the 2024 campaign trail over her support in 2020 for defunding the police and her handling of the border crisis,” the report said.

In fact, the report pointed out her support just last year for the organization “could raise questions about her ties to controversial progressive activists.”

Another red flag for many Americans is her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. He was governor when the George Floyd riots erupted first in his state and then across the nation, burning entire city blocks and leaving behind billions of dollars in damage.

Legal Aid DC was on record at the time with its attorney Amanda Korber pressing for fewer police officers.

While Harris famously failed in her assignment from Joe Biden as America’s “border czar,” Walz has insisted on “sanctuary” policies as well as a law allowing illegal aliens to get a driver’s license.

“In 2023, the same year Harris and Emhoff gave $1,000 to Legal Aid DC, the organization submitted testimony in support of a bill to ‘create a reparations task force and fund to address the impacts of slavery and institutional racism in Washington, D.C.,’ documents show,” according to the report.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!