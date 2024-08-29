Kamala Harris defends flip-flops, insists ‘my values have not changed’

By Steven Nelson, New York Post

Kamala Harris delivers remarks with Joe Biden on the administration's efforts to lower prescription drug costs for Americans, Thursday, August 15, 2024, in Largo, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)
Kamala Harris delivers remarks with Joe Biden on the administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs for Americans, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Largo, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)

(NEW YORK POST) – Vice President Kamala Harris tried to explain away her stated shifts on major policy questions Thursday in her first TV interview since becoming the Democratic nominee — insisting to CNN anchor Dana Bash that “my values have not changed.”

Harris, 59, defended her evolving positions when asked if voters can know what they’re getting — as Republicans panned her pivots on immigration, healthcare and energy policy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Harris defended her evolving positions when asked by Bash how voters can know what they’re getting — after sustained criticism from Republicans of Harris’ dramatic policy pivots on immigration, healthcare and energy policy.

2024 ElectionPolitics

Leave a Comment