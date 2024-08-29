(NEW YORK POST) – Vice President Kamala Harris tried to explain away her stated shifts on major policy questions Thursday in her first TV interview since becoming the Democratic nominee — insisting to CNN anchor Dana Bash that “my values have not changed.”

Harris, 59, defended her evolving positions when asked if voters can know what they’re getting — as Republicans panned her pivots on immigration, healthcare and energy policy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

In her first sit down interview, Kamala states that “her values have not changed”. She goes on confirm her values are radically leftist by admitting that the Inflation Reduction Act was a backdoor way to get the job-killing, radical Green New Deal passed. pic.twitter.com/SicDioWEGo — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 29, 2024

Harris defended her evolving positions when asked by Bash how voters can know what they’re getting — after sustained criticism from Republicans of Harris’ dramatic policy pivots on immigration, healthcare and energy policy.