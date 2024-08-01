A new report in the Washington Times has documented Kamala Harris’ view on databases listing the nation’s guns – and their owners.

And just exactly why she supported that particular scheme in technology.

It was because she wanted to use those lists of gun owners to send police out to confiscate the weapons.

The report confirmed, “Harris once threatened to use databases of gun owners to send police to their homes to confiscate firearms.”

There had recently been shootings in California and Texas when she attended a Democratic presidential primary forum in 2019.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

That was shortly before she dumped her campaign that year over its underwhelming support, in which she did not win the support of a single convention delegate.

The report explains Harris announced she was “prepared to take executive action” to demand “comprehensive background checks,” the report said.

Further, she planned to attack gun dealers and ban what she called “assault weapons.”

She boasted of already having carried off those campaigns, in California.

The report said, “She said she knew how to enforce tough gun laws because as California attorney general she allowed police to ‘knock on the doors of people’ on a state list of prohibited gun owners and people deemed a danger to themselves and others.”

She boasted, “We sent law enforcement out to take those guns because we have to deal with this on all levels.”

Since then, Harris has worked on promoting those “red flag” laws, those schemes adopted by multiple states that allow an individual to go to court where a judge would, without evidence, decide whether someone else should be deprived of any weapons they may own.

She, in fact, promoted the launch of a National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center, paid for by the Department of Justice.

That works to impose those gun confiscation laws on states.

It already has been facing backlash from state officials who have objected to its agenda to “suspend fundamental rights under the Second Amendment with no genuine due process.”

Recently, Harris campaign consultants have claimed “she no longer supported a mandatory buyback of civilian-owned ‘assault weapons,'” the report said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!