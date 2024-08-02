Kamala Harris, installed by the Democrat party’s elites as their presidential candidate after they effectively threw a mentally declining Joe Biden under the bus, is working hard to make herself into a viable candidate, with viable positions on major issues.

In that pursuit, she’s changed as many as four of her well-known agenda points in only a day.

And she’s earned herself the nickname “Chameleon.”

WND reported just days ago when Harris flipflopped on a fracking ban, on border security, on a single payer health care, and confiscation of “assault” weapons.

Oh. Only four huge policy reversals by @KamalaHarris in a day. I do like that she doesn’t even bother to try to defend her old views, just tosses them when they’re no longer politically expedient pic.twitter.com/6I5qDzdhml — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 29, 2024

JD Vance, GOP nominee President Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, explained the new moniker.

He was asked about Trump’s comments about Harris “all of a sudden” being black. Her heritage is Jamaican and Indian but recently she appeared at a rally event with a pronounced southern drawl.

Unscripted Kamala is the best Kamala “This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy”pic.twitter.com/fsTUscF1Jo — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 2, 2024

“Look all he said that is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon. She goes to Georgia two days ago. She was raised in Canada. She puts on a fake southern accent. She is everything to everybody and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of. I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out. That’s all he did,” Vance said.

“She’s running as a tough on crime prosecutor even though she implemented an open border policy. She’s saying she wants to support the police yet she wanted to defund the police just three years ago. It’s totally reasonable to call out the fact that she pretends to be somebody different, depending on the audience she’s talking to.”

When the reporter pointed out Vance previously criticized Trump, he confirmed that, explaining it was 10 years ago.

A report at Just the News said Trump’s approach to Harris now “has been to cast her as a chameleon who adjusts her professed background, beliefs, and persona to match relevant audiences and whom the voters cannot trust to truthfully represent herself or her campaign.”

“The contrast could not be more stark,” Trump said at a recent rally. “On the one hand, you have a radical left puppet candidate who is fake, fake, fake, and on the other hand, You have a president who will fight, fight for America.”

Vance previously has cited Harris’s “fundamental chameleon-like nature.”

Harris’s supporters have been playing up the racial issue, too.

“We are here because… BIPOC women have tapped us in as white women to step up, listen, and get involved this election season,” influencer Arielle Fodor charged in a Zoom call organized by Win with Black Women members.

Trump, addressing the National Association of Black Journalists, said, “I’ve known her a long time, indirectly… and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?”

Harris’s faked southern accent was apparent when she told a rally, “You all helped us win in 2020, and we gon’ do it again in 2024.”

Trump’s comment: “Did you hear a new accent? If I ever did that… I’d have a week of hell if I ever tried to do that.”

On social media Trump said, “Crazy Kamala is saying she’s Indian, not black. This is a big deal. Stone cold phony. She uses everybody, including her racial identity!”

Harris’s one-day flipflops included that she no longer wants to ban fracking, anathema to Pennsylvania voters, even though she previously wanted that. And now she wants money for border security, one of the top issues for American voters this year, even though she essentially ignored her responsibilities as Joe Biden’s “border czar” for years already. And she no longer wants single payer health care, for which she’s lobbied in the past. And finally, she still wants to ban “assault weapons” but has dropped her agenda to forcibly confiscate them from Americans, as she previously had demanded.

