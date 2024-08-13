The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has been accused, with evidence, of running a double standard. One for conservatives and Republicans, another for leftists and Democrats.

Just look at the handling of government documents by former presidents. President Donald Trump is handed a long list of charges while Joe Biden gets a pass for essentially the same actions, although the special counsel did justify his recommendation not to charge Biden because of Biden’s diminishing mental capabilities.

Now Harris, who recently was anointed by the party elites as the Democrats’ top candidate this year after they essentially tossed Biden under the bus, has portrayed another example of her double standard.

After all, she vigorously opposes voter ID, yet she demanded exactly that for people to gain admission to a recent rally she held.

A report at Just the News reveals that Harris repeatedly has insisted state voter ID laws are wrong, inappropriate, even dangerous.

“Yet her campaign recently required that attendees present a valid identification to RSVP for one of her rallies,” the report said.

It was just days ago at the Desert Diamond Arena near Phoenix, Ariz.

“Ahead of the event, the campaign distributed an email requiring attendees to RSVP and to present a government-issued I.D. The requirement drew rebuke from conservatives online in light of Harris’s past opposition to voter I.D. laws and other election integrity measures.,” the report said.

It was Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas and onetime GOP presidential hopeful, who turned a little sarcastic based on Harris’s position.

“Democrat Principles In Action: Requiring a government-issued ID to vote? Racist voter suppression!!! Requiring a government-issued ID to get into a Kamala Harris rally? Perfectly reasonable,” he explained on social media.

Harris, in fact, was given by Joe Biden, in addition to her duties as “border czar,” responsibility for Biden’s voter roll expansion plans, through which she often complained about plans that would make sure only valid voters cast ballots.

She has openly blasted “suppressive voter ID laws, racial gerrymandering, voter roll purges, precinct closures and reduced early-voting days.”

She charged such efforts are targeted at the “communities of color.”

Over and over she’s opposed state-level efforts to assure the integrity of voter rolls and elections.

