SAVANNAH, GA — In a brilliant stroke of political savvy, Kamala Harris answered one of Dana Bash’s questions on her proposed policies by turning the question back on the interviewer: “What do YOU think my policies might be, Dana?”

Teaser footage from the interview indicated that Kamala’s 4D chess move came shortly after Bash peppered her with the hard-hitting, obviously hostile question “What are some of the core policies you’d like to enact as president?”

“Well, you see, Dana, that’s a question you asked me right there,” Kamala answered cunningly, winding up for a shrewd turnaround. “What do YOU think my policies might be? HAHAHAHA!!!”