Kamala Harris frantically has been tracking to the “middle” on many political topics ever since the Democrat party elites handpicked her to replace the aging, and mentally failing Joe Biden, as the party’s top of the ticket this year.

Her strategy of simply refusing to post her policy plans, refusing to answer reporters’ question and refusing to be available for interviews has worked for her, as she has gone more or less silent on critical issues now facing American voters such as the gender ideology.

It’s not just same-sex relationships and such; it’s the extremism of those body mutilations even for children. There are chemicals that activists use to delay puberty, and the actual physical surgeries in which otherwise healthy bodies are altered – many say mutilated.

A report in the Daily Signal confirms that Harris has simply “avoided addressing” many such questions.

That’s even though the “far-left position” is something that most Americans refuse to support. And Harris, as vice president for Joe Biden, almost always has been in that extremist position.

But LGBTQ organizations know that she’s in their camp, and they are “eagerly backing” her, and VP candidate Tim Walz, also a far-leftist who in his own state of Minnesota has pushed for radical actions such as the state taking custody of children should their own parents not push the LGBTQ beliefs adequately.

Walz, in fact, signed an executive order creating a “right” to trans chemicals and surgeries.

The report noted that LGBTQ promoters including the American Civil Liberties Union, GLAAD, Advocates for Trans Equality, and the Human Rights Campaign all are pushing a fear-mongering campaign that suggests Republicans will carry out “anti-LGBTQ” plans.

Those would include protecting children from transgender surgeries.

Harris’ decision to go silent is understandable as those agenda points that have been created by far-left organizations do not have mainstream American support.

“The White House, which has previously embraced ‘medical care’ for trans-identifying kids, appears to be aware of this. In early July, the White House flip-flopped on the topic, first telling news outlets that the Biden-Harris administration did not support transgender surgeries for children, before reaffirming support for irreversible procedures for minors after ‘intense pressure’ from LGBTQ groups,” the report explained.

The Biden-Harris administration, in fact, has been fully a part of the trans promotions, naming Rachel Levine, a man identifying as a woman, to a federal post. He reportedly pressured the World Professional Association for Transgender Health to drop age requirements for minors to be subjected to those body alterations.

Levine’s office has claimed that those “early” treatments are important for children, based on the largely manufactured claim that children are “at risk of self-harm” without.

Actually, research has confirmed that the likelihood of suicide attempts increases with “so-called gender-affirming care.”

GLAAD, which originally was the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, openly demands the chemical and surgical treatments, and assures its supporters the Biden-Harris administration is the “most pro-LGBTQ presidency in history.”

It endorsed her pick of Walz, too, explain, “Vice President Harris’ choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz underscores a longstanding commitment to the equality, prosperity, and safety of all Americans, including and especially for LGBTQ people.”

The organization said Harris has pushed for at least “66 positive moves for LGBTQ equality.”

That includes her performing a “wedding” for a same-sex duo two decades ago, in 2004.

Further, she’s been fully behind the leftist “Equality Act,” which would open the door to private women’s facilities like locker rooms and changing rooms to men, and she has opposed allowing counselors to try to help victims of unwanted same-sex feelings.

She’s also joined the campaign that Walz has supported, to threaten families who won’t allow their underage children to be subjected to life-altering surgeries.

The report noted the ACLU helps minors file lawsuits over those chemical treatments and body alterations and believes Harris “would be a champion for the community if elected.”

It wants Harris, from the White House, to “issue an executive order on day one directing federal agencies to examine ways that they can affirmatively enhance access to gender-affirming care in federally funded programs.”

This is much the same process that Joe Biden used to activate the entirety of the federal government to recruit and enlist leftist voters.

The ACLU’s James Esseks, in fact, said, “With further attacks on our rights and a landmark Supreme Court case on the horizon, we would encourage a Harris-Walz administration to … do everything in their power to protect our rights, our health care, and our freedom to be ourselves without fear.”

A Human Rights Campaign official said, “Her pick of Gov. Walz sends a message that a Harris-Walz administration will be committed to advancing equality and justice for all.”

That group’s statement said, “As vice president, Harris has helped lead the most pro-equality administration in history.”

The organization is another that promotes subjecting children to “treatments” in opposition to parental rights.

The report said, “The Human Rights Campaign also backs so-called gender-affirming care for minors, criticizing those who wish to protect children. … HRC falsely claims that ‘no permanent medical interventions happen until a transgender person is old enough to give truly informed consent.'”

The evidence is from the many young people suing doctors and medical organizations for providing for their “transition,” which scientifically is impossible, as “they were not able to fully give informed consent due to their age and mental health issues.”

Advocates for Trans Equality said a Harris-Walz regime would go beyond what Biden-Harris has to help push to transgenderism.

A report from an LGBTQ website document that some 1,100 “queer celebrities, politicians and leaders” have signed an endorsement for Harris’ campaign.

NBC reported, “The letter includes signatures from actors Matt Bomer, George Takei, Billy Eichner, and Sophia Bush and her partner, Ashlyn Harris, a former U.S. Women’s National Team soccer player. Out elected officials, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and Reps. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., Mark Takano, D-Calif., and Becca Balint, D-Vt., also signed, alongside notable figures such as Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, and Judy Shepard, the mother of Matthew Shepard, who was murdered in Wyoming in 1998.”

That report, in fact, boasted of Harris’ “two-decade track record of supporting gay rights,” and it pointed out the letter describes her as a key component of a war against traditional marriage in California when she was a state official there.

GLAAD reports Harris also has fought to deliver sexually explicit books in public schools and libraries and promised to “LGBTQI+ youth” that “We stand with you.”

She also pushed for LGBT ideology to be taught in schools, and for boys who say they are girls to be integrated into girls locker rooms and showers in public schools.

That agenda, however, has taken multiple hits from federal courts who have ruled that the agenda must be blocked until the court process is completed.

Other pro-LGBT organizations that have fallen in behind Harris’ pro-trans agenda include the National Education Assocation and the American Federation of Teachers.

