The Democratic Party is concerned with “perception” not reality. If the just concluded national convention achieved anything, it was to drive that point home to average Americans.

To be honest with the people, the Democratic Party would have to change its name, for there is nothing democratic about handpicking a presidential candidate without the participation of voters. The coronation of the king’s eldest son was never a surprise. It was accepted. But in America, it was not acceptable and was obliterated by a process embodied in a constitution.

This Democratic Party has become a communist party, a party that believes in the goodness of government and that personal freedom and free enterprise fail to meet the needs of the people as defined by the government. That core belief requires an orderly succession of leadership among true believers, conformists all.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The Democratic Party underscores its communist heritage by not excluding any human endeavor as being untouchable by government. That is why the party has declared war upon success, hard work and wealth accumulation. In its place is “equity” as defined by the government.

And to drive the population toward “equity” Democrats create false “communities” with special focus on sex, abortion, gender, race, health care, education, climate change, energy, etc. These communities are the sheep of American society, herded into submission by being convinced the society is out to get them, or at a minimum, deprive them of their rightful entitlements.

To actually campaign on that undeniable truth would be suicidal to Democrats, so the only option left to them is to create the perception this is all a normal, above-board procedure.

Biden was great. Don’t ask me why.

Kamala Harris is a visionary who will do great things for you. Don’t ask me why.

Yes, we just increased the national debt by $5 trillion, but we need another $5 trillion right away. Don’t ask me why.

Free people have to work and earn their freedom each day. If your sustenance is provided by the labors of others, the provider calls the shots. The English Lord of the Manor owned the land by birthright, and the people were allowed to work the land or tend the lord’s shops, and keep a subsistence level existence for themselves.

The modern version of the Lord of the Manor now resides at City Hall, in the state legislature or bureaucracy, or within the vast array of federal agencies.

Never mind all that. Kamala Harris is going to be brilliant. Don’t ask me why.

And the 2-year-old looked at daddy and asked, “Why?”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!