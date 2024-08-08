A letter concerning Kamala’s performance as vice president might go as follows:

Dear DNC Guardians of Kamala Harris:

This letter details Kamala’s grades for her performance as vice president during the past three and a half years, as we have observed her abilities. Our conclusion is she has not passed the criterion to be advanced to the next level. In fact, it is our opinion that she should seek another venue to pursue, other than politics. Our conclusion is based upon the following:

Diplomacy

The description of “The Executive Branch” at the White House website states, “The Executive Branch conducts diplomacy with other nations and the President has the power to negotiate and sign treaties, which the Senate ratifies.” According to a column in the Washington Times, the NATO website points out five criteria to be able to join the alliance, with criterion No. 3 being that the country has to be “committed to the peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

“In February 2022, Harris was given the job of speaking at the annual Munich Security Conference prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where Russia was expressing concern about Ukraine joining NATO. Harris’ diplomacy consisted of threatening Russia with “unprecedented economic costs” and promising that if Russia invaded, it would likely lead to an even bigger NATO footprint on its doorstep. So, while the opportunity to defuse the situation may have existed, five days after Harris’ speech, Russia invaded Ukraine, leading news commentators like Jesse Watters (6:14 in video) and Tucker Carlson (26 minutes in video) to conclude that Harris’ diplomacy caused the Russia/Ukrainian war.

More recently, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to address Congress, as Harris’ first official act the day after Biden stepped down and endorsed her as a presidential candidate and world leader, Harris decided to forgo her responsibility as president of the Senate and skip Netanyahu’s speech, so that she could attend the all-important Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Grand Boule in Indianapolis. It seems that Harris was unconcerned that this world leader is at war right now trying to liberate American hostages.

Based upon these findings and more, we give Kamala Harris the grade of “F” on diplomacy.

U.S. Border Security

Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution says that the United States guarantees every state in the union protection against invasion.

In March 2021, Biden appointed Harris as being in charge of the border. By June 8, 2021, Harris had not yet visited the border, leading an NBC news commentator to ask Harris why she had not visited the border yet. Harris responded, “I haven’t been to Europe.”

What did she mean by her strange statement? Perhaps it relates to the fact that since 2015, the European Union has been stirring its cauldron of ideas concerning immigration. In April of 2024, the EU Asylum and Migration Pact was implemented. This pact dictates to EU’s 27 countries to either take in thousands of immigrants or provide extra funding or resources to countries that do. The Budapest Times reports that the migration pact dictates “automatic acceptance and resettlement of illegal migrants.” This sounds exactly like the Harris/Biden plan.

Fox News reported in June of 2021 that Harris traveled to Mexico and Guatemala and “negotiated a deal” whereby the U.S. sent “$4 billion to Central American countries, with private companies kicking in an extra $5.2 billion.” A good question to ask is, “Was this money used to stop or enhance the immigration?”

By Oct. 30, 2023, it was reported that the Harris/Biden administration had allowed over 10 million illegal immigrants to cross the border. Last February Fox News reported that border agents report that the number of illegal immigrants that had enter the U.S. was closer to 13 to 14 million.

A recent Fox News headline reads, “Border mayors judge Harris’ performance on immigration crisis as vice president: ‘Nonexistent.'”

Based upon these findings and more, we give Kamala Harris the grade of “F” on U.S. Border Security.

Foreign Language Skills

While visiting Europe to understand the U.S. border problem, Kamala traveled to Paris in November 2021 where she displayed her multilingual expertise by talking in English with a French accent. Continuing to display her multilingual expertise, Kamala recently spoke with a “fake Southern accent” at a political rally.

Based upon these findings and more, we give Kamala Harris the grade of “F” on Foreign Language Skills.

Trying to be objective, Harris does have some subjects in which she excels.

Weirdness

Speaking about Kamala, former President Trump said it best during an interview (at 12:15). Trump stated, “she speaks in rhyme. It’s weird. … well, the way she talks. The bus will go from here and then the bus will go there, because that’s what buses do and … It’s weird. The whole thing is weird.”

Satire site Babylon Bee captured something true in its parody interview with Harris’ supposed 6-year-old speechwriter when he says, “She’s kind of crazy or something and she kind of scares me.”

Based upon these findings and more, we give Kamala Harris the grade of “A” on Weirdness.

Liberalness

GovTracks is a website that tracks legislation in the U.S. Congress. A recent Laura Ingram program posted GovTracks’ 2019 report card on then-Sen. Harris (6:30 in video). According to GovTracks, Harris’ record resulted in her being ranked as the most liberal senator of all the U.S. senators at the time.

Based upon these findings and more, we give Kamala Harris the grade of “A” on Liberalness.

While there is so much more we could cover, we decided that this was enough. Please see the attached report card. We wish Mrs. Harris the very best in her new vocation away from politics.

Sincerely,

We the People of the United States of America

