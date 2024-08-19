Perhaps it was just the “new” of Kamala Harris’s campaign for president, being picked suddenly by the Democrat party elite to replace a Joe Biden hwo was exhibiting more and more public instances of a mental decline.

Maybe Democrats were just so relieved to be rid of him. Or to wish for their first woman president. Or something.

But polls for a time after her announcement often showed her closer to Trump’s numbers than Biden had been in a long time.

But it didn’t last long, as one new poll now shows voters know she has failed to distance herself from some of Biden’s more offensive agenda points.

A report from Washington Examiner cited a CBS News poll documenting that 83% of voters expect Harris’s policies to be the same as Biden’s.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

In fact, it showed, 19% say they will be entirely the same and 64% said mostly the same

The report explained, “Harris has yet to give an extensive list of her policies but has offered an economic policy to counter so-called price-gouging, which critics have said is little more than price controls. With Harris’s few established policies since launching her 2024 White House bid, more than a third of voters in the survey said they do not know what she stands for.”

In fact, more than one-third say Harris has not made clear what she represents, including 44% of the critical constituency of independent voters.

And more than half of voters said she’s had a lot or some impact on the nation’s now-failing economy.

She was, in fact, the key tie-breaking vote on Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act that Republicans point to as a key driver of inflation.

Half of the voters said grocery prices will continue to go up more if she’s president, while nearly that number say prices would fall under a Donald Trump presidency.

Voters also blamed her for the border crisis.

A report at the Gateway Pundit elaborated, pointing out, “The Kamala honeymoon appears to be flaming out.”

“Roiled by bad press, a fumbling speech on economic policy, and now reports that the pressures of the campaign have exacerbated an ongoing problem with alcohol, Kamala Harris enters DNC week in a much weaker position than she was in just three short weeks ago,” the report noted.

“Part of her coming down to earth is a function of more voters being exposed to her, and perhaps even worse, her policies. Kamala Harris has never in her entire political career eclipsed single digits when put before the entire electorate.

“This was readily on display in remarks the Vice President made in North Carolina last Friday, in which her proposals of ending ‘price gouging’ in the food industry, and adding trillions more to the national debt – reminiscent of the disastrous reforms Jimmy Carter implemented in the mid-1970s, resulting in stagflation and economic malaise that precipitated the Reagan Revolution – received widespread criticism, even among left-leaning outlets like CNN, The Daily Mail, and the Washington Post.”

Even leftist interests such as the Washington Post described her remarks as “populist gimmicks.”

“It’s like she’s trying to fix the economy with a magic wand, which … wasn’t in the presidential toolkit,” the report scolded.

And, the report said, CNN blistered her.

“Kamala Harris’s economic speech was a bit like watching someone try to juggle with invisible balls. You could see the effort, but the substance? Well, it seemed to vanish into thin air. She promised an ‘opportunity economy,’ which sounds great until you realize it’s like promising everyone a unicorn for Christmas. Sure, it’s a lovely thought, but where’s the unicorn farm?” the report said.

At the same time, an election forecasting site reversed course and said Donald Trump has the edge in the election over Harris.

The analysis turned blunt: “She is only serving as Vice President due to pressure placed on Joe Biden in 2020, in the aftermath of the George Floyd riots, to choose a black running mate (though back then, Kamala identified as Indian, so maybe we don’t give Joe Biden enough credit for being clairvoyant).”

Now she’s the presumptive Democrat nominee “thanks to a deep-state-led coup d’état, aided and abetted by regime apparatchiks like CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times – and Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi, pulling the strings behind-the-scenes like marionettes – who tirelessly worked to switch Joe with Kamala, completing the greatest bald-faced power grab in modern history,” it said.

The articled accused pollsters of oversampling Democrats in order to put Harris ahead of Trump, explaining, “In other words, at this stage in the campaign, even with all the manufactured media Kamala Harris has received to the tune of tens of millions of dollars of free positive press, Donald Trump is still outperforming his numbers from both 2016 and 2020, where he received more votes than any incumbent in history.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!