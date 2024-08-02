Former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy revealed Thursday on Fox News what Democratic members from Vice President Kamala Harris’ home state privately said about her during her time as a senator.

McCarthy appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the Democratic Party’s support around Harris as the new presumptive presidential nominee. McCarthy told Fox News Host Jesse Watters how Democratic House members told him that not only did they “not like Harris,” but she allegedly “didn’t work with them” during her time as a Democratic California senator.

“You know when I would sit with Democrat members from California, they didn’t like her and they said she didn’t work with them, right? Because she’s their senator,” McCarthy continued. “I said well, ‘Do you work with your senator?’ [They said,] ‘she doesn’t work with me.’ Feinstein would back in the day. But, no, she didn’t work with them either.”

“It didn’t seem that the White House would ever be interested in what she had to say or what position she had to take. Even when it came down to the 4th of July, she only got invited up to the Truman balcony this year, when he [President Joe Biden] was about to back out,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy continued to highlight why he believes Harris is “so popular” as of now, making a reference to the 1988 presidential election between former President Georgia W. Bush and Democratic presidential nominee Mike Dukakis.

“The only reason she’s popular now is because Biden was so unpopular. They’re just so thankful he’s gone. Wait until they get a few moments with her. This is a lot like 1988,” McCarthy continued.

“Dukakis was sitting in mid July 17 points up, right? Then we found out he was weak on crime, he was letting Willie Horton out. Wait till you see her,” McCarthy said. “She’s a Soros prosecutor, she’s worse. Then we found out, we saw Dukakis and that helmet — unpresidential. Think about the decisions she’s going to make in the process.”

Following Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race and endorsement of Harris as the party’s nominee, the vice president saw a wave of support online from fellow lawmakers, donors and other political figures.

However. despite the enthusiasm from the party, a Reuters/Ipsos conducted between July 26-28 shows that out of 1,025 Americans surveyed 48% disapproved of how Harris has handled her position within the White House, with 39% approving and 13% declining to answer, data shows.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

