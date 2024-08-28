(FOX NEWS) — A woman went viral on TikTok recently for showing how she managed to make sourdough bread from scratch while she was 30,000 feet in the air. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Maria Baradell, known as @leadandloafco to her thousands of social media followers, recently traveled from her hometown of Dallas, Texas, to Barcelona, Spain, to see her sister for the first time in six years.

In an era when making your own sourdough bread has become the prerequisite for “homesteading trad wives” on social media, Baradell decided to document her process in two videos that have been viewed over 1.8 million times combined as of right now.