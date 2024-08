Let’s just call it like it is.

Trumps strongest allies and biggest donors are all concerned.

They see no ground game.

Zero calls for accountability from @HouseGOP who is on vacation till September 9th.

Trump was shot less than a month ago and nobody is even talking about… https://t.co/aEL4aX6geM

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 8, 2024