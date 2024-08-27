(FOX NEWS) — Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed another indictment against former President Trump over his alleged efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, revising the charges in an effort to navigate a recent Supreme Court ruling that gave former presidents immunity for official acts.

JUST IN: Special Counsel Jack Smith indicts Trump AGAIN, despite SCOTUS immunity decision. What we are witnessing right now is the elitist #DeepState, terrified of losing their power, using #lawfare against a presidential candidate to attempt to eliminate him. It is dangerous… pic.twitter.com/JOf0ZhVHS9 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 27, 2024

The new indictment keeps the prior criminal charges but narrows and reframes the allegations against the Republican presidential nominee after a Supreme Court ruling that conferred broad immunity on former presidents.

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump issues a scathing statement on ‘illegally appointed’ Special Counsel Jack Smith’s re-indictment, labeling it election interference and calling out the weaponization of the DOJ https://t.co/0A9UN8EFnS pic.twitter.com/yCiRlG0bi7 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 27, 2024

Specifically, the indictment has been changed to remove allegations involving Department of Justice officials and other government officials. It clarifies Trump’s role as candidate, and makes clear the allegations regarding his conversations with then-Vice President Mike Pence in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate.