Lawfare returns: Special Counsel Jack Smith indicts Trump a SECOND time in 2020 election-subversion case

By Bradford Betz, Adam Shaw, Fox News

Jack Smith (Video screenshot)
Jack Smith

(FOX NEWS) — Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed another indictment against former President Trump over his alleged efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, revising the charges in an effort to navigate a recent Supreme Court ruling that gave former presidents immunity for official acts.

The new indictment keeps the prior criminal charges but narrows and reframes the allegations against the Republican presidential nominee after a Supreme Court ruling that conferred broad immunity on former presidents.

Specifically, the indictment has been changed to remove allegations involving Department of Justice officials and other government officials. It clarifies Trump’s role as candidate, and makes clear the allegations regarding his conversations with then-Vice President Mike Pence in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate.

Lawfare

Leave a Comment