Gov. Gavin Newsom for years has taken California more and more left, into territory that even Californian’s don’t like as thousands of them are moving to other locations.

One of his biggest agenda points for his tenure in office has been to promote transgenderism.

He recently signed a law that would destroy any procedure or provision in school districts in the state to notify parents if their child demands to be called a name other than their own, or want to call themselves by incorrect pronouns.

But now there’s pushback on his scheme. Liberty Justice Center has filed a lawsuit challenging his plan. It is asking the court to bar California from implementing Newsom’s plan, AB 1955, because the legislation violates the First Amendment.

The case already is involving the Anderson Union High School District and the Orange County Board of Education and others.

The legislation reaches far into the rights of parents, the organization reported, and “prohibits California schools from enacting parental notification policies – that is, policies that require schools to inform parents if their children ask to be referred to by a name or pronouns that differ from their gender at birth or to access sex-segregated school programs or bathrooms for the opposite gender.”

Not only would it destroy a number of existing parental notification policies but would require employees to keep secrets from parents about their own minor children.

The action challenges Newsom’s agenda under the First and Fourteenth Amendments and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Also fighting the Newsom scheme is the Chino Valley Unified School District.

“AB 1955 is an attack on parents’ rights and a threat to children across California. Parents have a constitutional right to direct their children’s upbringing and to know what administrators are telling their kids at school,” said Emily Rae, counsel for Liberty Justice Center. “We look forward to challenging this legislation in court and will continue to defend Californians’ rights at no cost to taxpayers.”

“Parental notification policies are essential to keep students, parents, educators, and administrators on the same team and to foster trust between guardians and schools,” Jackie LaBarbera, president of Anderson Union High School District. “Our board supports parents’ rights and is proud to join this lawsuit.”

“Our board unanimously adopted a parental rights policy in June 2023 because we believe that parents play the most integral role in protecting our students,” said Orange County Board of Education President Dr. Ken Williams.

Orange County Board of Education Vice President Mari Barke added, “I think it is important that we stand with Chino Valley because parents make the best decisions for their children. This is about the type of county, state, and nation we want to be.”

