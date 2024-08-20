Editor’s Note: Please be aware of offensive language in some of the social media posts included here:

Joe Biden’s lengthy speech at the Democrat National Convention was meant to be a poignant farewell to the nation, paving the way for Kamala Harris to take his place as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee – even though he will remain president of the United States for the next five months. But the speech was marred by Biden’s signature trait that has characterized his more than 50 years as a political leader in Washington: Wall-to-wall lying.

Here are the top 10 lies Biden told to the adoring DNC crowd:

* “I ran for president in 2020 because of what I saw at Charlottesville in August of 2017. Extremists coming out of the woods, carrying torches, their veins bulging from their necks, carrying Nazi swastikas and chanting the same exact antisemitic bile that was heard in Germany in the early thirties. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan, so emboldened by a president then in the White House that they saw as an ally. They didn’t even bother to wear their hoods. Hate was on the march in America. … Donald Trump said, and I quote, ‘There were very fine people on both sides.’ My god. That’s what he said. That is what he said and what he meant.”

* “Donald Trump promised infrastructure week every week for four years, and he never built a damn thing.”

* “America is more prosperous, and Americans are safer today than under Donald Trump.”

* “Folks, distinguished senator from the Senate from California and I passed the first ban on assault weapons. And guess what? It worked.”

* “As a result of the executive action I took, border encounters have dropped over 50%. In fact, there are fewer border crossings today than when Donald Trump left office.”

* “Guess who doesn’t get it and doesn’t respect our veterans? We know from his own chief of staff, four-star General John Kelly, that Trump, when in Europe, would not go to the gravesites in France of the brave service members who gave their lives for this country. He called them ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ Who in the hell does he think he is? Who does he think he is?”

* “Putin thought he’d take Kyiv in three days. Three years later, Ukraine is still free!”

* “All this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down, that’s not true.”

* “Trump wants to cut Social Security and Medicare.”

* “Donald Trump says he will refuse to accept the election result if he loses again. Think about that. He’s promising a bloodbath if he loses, in his words. And that he’ll be a dictator on day one, in his own words. By the way, this sucker means it.”

Indeed, while Joe Biden’s legacy will be evaluated by most based on his policies, actions and impact on America as president, another measure may be even more deeply revealing. Throughout Biden’s many decades as a career politician, starting in 1973 as a newly elected U.S. senator, to vice president under Barack Obama, to president of the United States, Biden has lied – continually, blatantly and compulsively – at a level that leaves even other career politicians, even the most opportunistic, in the dust.

Although some might argue that Biden’s age and declining cognitive abilities play a part in his many obviously and provably false statements in recent years, in reality Joe Biden has a very long history of being what many would reasonably describe as a pathological liar – which indicates lying “done without any reason and regardless of consequences,” often “extensive and elaborate, and [when] the urge to tell them is compulsive. Pathological liars often make up stories, even if that causes them harm.” That accurately describes Joe Biden.

One of the biggest and most consequential lies Biden has told throughout his presidency and before, on display during and even after the ill-fated CNN debate with former president Donald Trump, is the “Charlottesville lie,” one of the first lies Biden told the DNC crowd. The accusation that Donald Trump praised “very fine” Nazis after a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, had just been debunked by left-leaning factcheck site Snopes days before, not to mention being continually debunked by both left and right for the last seven years. But Biden loved the lie, which painted Trump as another Hitler, so he told it again to the 51 million people watching the debate. He told the same lie yet again, after the debate, this time to NBC’s Lester Holt.

As can be seen from the following extensive, yet by no means exhaustive, WND review of Joe Biden’s lies, Biden’s shocking and public dishonesty, which goes back a half century, is perhaps the most consistent feature of his long career in politics and government.

Plagiarism

Not even Hillary Clinton could out-do Biden when it comes to telling fibs – he plagiarized almost an entire speech during his 1988 bid for the presidency. This wasn’t just one speech from one famous politician, however; Biden plagiarized famous quotes from some iconic leaders, claiming them as his own.

Biden repeatedly used excerpts from speeches belonging to famous leaders like President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and British politician Neil Kinnock.

Biden claims he was arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela

Biden has repeated this lie many times, claiming he was involved in the dissolution of the apartheid era of South Africa. Biden professed he was arrested three times in South Africa for trying to visit Nelson Mandela with United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young.

For example, at a rally in Columbia, South Carolina in February 2020, Biden said:

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.”

Mandela was incarcerated in Robben Island Prison off Cape Town, not Robbens Island, and Biden was only stopped in an airport, not arrested. Biden then walked back his comments and admitted he was not arrested in South Africa.

Throwback to the time Biden claimed he was “arrested” in South Africa trying to visit Nelson Mandela. That, of course, never happened.pic.twitter.com/DZIMPAZ6JR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2024

2 YEARS AGO TODAY: After claiming three times that he was “arrested” trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South Africa, Biden finally admitted he “wasn’t arrested.” pic.twitter.com/vAy4E4kRoQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2022

Biden lies about his involvement in the Civil Rights movement

Biden famously said in February 1987, that he was proud to have marched with civil rights activists.

“When I marched in the civil rights movement, we marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. We changed attitudes.” Biden told the crowd.

By September 1987, Biden walked back these comments – “I was not an activist, I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else.” Biden said.

This did not stop Biden from continuously telling his supporters he was part of the civil rights movement.

Biden: “In 1969, I got involved deeply in the civil rights movement.” There’s no record that ever happened. pic.twitter.com/XvnRM1EPSg — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 29, 2024

Joe Biden again lies and claims he was “deeply involved initially in the civil rights movement.” Does this man EVER stop lying? ‍♂️pic.twitter.com/njb2SAuVJH — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) March 13, 2024

BIDEN: “I’ve spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that’s where I started a civil rights movement…” None of that is true. pic.twitter.com/L8GxJW13sC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

BIDEN: “I was a student up north in the civil rights movement.” There is no evidence Biden was ever involved in the civil rights movement as a student. pic.twitter.com/T3TCuHPzZ5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2023

Biden recently claimed in an interview with Black Entertainment Television that he was arrested for sitting on a porch with a black family during his youth.

Biden now claims he was arrested as a kid for being on a porch with a black family. This interview is BRUTAL. https://t.co/FyJPCLYloH — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 18, 2024

A history of racist comments, despite his alleged support of minority groups

But while Biden claims he is a close friend and champion of the black community, he also referred to black people as the “N” word while he was in the U.S. Senate.

Biden was wilding back then, he was saying the n word and being just a full time racist. Now he can hardly say a word, and he definitely didn’t win that debate against Trump. pic.twitter.com/nmxB8SVZlI — Strangesword69 (@strangesword69) June 28, 2024

Biden was called a racist by his now Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2019 Democratic primaries.

She’d be in no position to talk. The flip between implying Biden was racist to being his running mate took months, not years.pic.twitter.com/nIm8li1ZQe https://t.co/2wlm11jZNW — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) July 15, 2024

Who could ever forget Biden saying, “Poor kids are just as bright and as intelligent as white kids”” or “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re going to vote for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Hardly a champion of racial equality.

Fake war stories and embellishments

Biden likes to tell fake war stories at rallies and in his speeches. In August 2019, Biden claimed he was under enemy fire, and that a general commanded him to pin a silver star on a soldier, but the soldier refused to take it. This never happened.

“It’s the God’s truth, my word as a Biden,” Biden assured the crowd.

FOX takes a walk down memory lane with the many many fake BiDeN stories as he wants HISTORY to remember them‍

My mom called people who told stories like this fibbers or maybe senileBUT honestly I think exaggeration is just a REALLY NICE WORD for LIAR pic.twitter.com/Hf9tcmvy18 — Peach (@Gapeach_3102) August 22, 2023

Biden claimed he was in Israel right before the six-day-war in 1967, again, he wasn’t.

Joe Biden goes to the well one more time for the “suckers and losers” hoax. And for bonus points, he tells a tall tale about his grandfather being “shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.” Maybe he fought in WW2 with Corn Pop too? pic.twitter.com/i7uW2WgjNl — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 17, 2024

Biden also claimed his “Uncle Bosie” was shot down over New Guinea and was “probably eaten by cannibals.” This also never happened.

Joe Biden goes to the well one more time for the “suckers and losers” hoax. And for bonus points, he tells a tall tale about his grandfather being “shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.” Maybe he fought in WW2 with Corn Pop too? pic.twitter.com/i7uW2WgjNl — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 17, 2024

Joe Biden, pResident of the White House, lies about a war story and President Trump in the same breath.

“Uncle Brose” wasn’t eaten by cannibals; Donald Trump did not call American military casualties suckers or losers.

If Biden had to Depend on the truth, he’d… https://t.co/Bhajpm5RYT — Julia (@Route66Historic) April 17, 2024

According to Biden, his Uncle Frank Biden won a Purple Heart during WWII for his actions during the Battle of the Bulge, however, his story really did not add up.

Biden stated his father had told him in 2008, when he won the vice presidency, to give a Purple Heart to his Uncle Frank Biden, because he never received it when it was awarded for his valor in WWII.

“My dad, when I got elected vice president…he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now, not because of the Battle of the Bulge, but he said, ‘and he won the Purple Heart and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him,'” Biden said.

Biden’s father, Joseph R. Biden Sr, died in September of 2002 – six years before Biden became VP. His Uncle Frank Biden, died in 1999, and there are no records of him being a Purple Heart recipient in any records or registers.

Gee Biden made up a story?! Isn’t the first time & it won’t be the last!! He’s made a political career off embellishments & plagarized works. https://t.co/9CRQ3Mri72 — Harper Lee ❤️ (@HarperLee6557) December 18, 2022

Biden claims he only voted for the Iraq war because George W. Bush “tricked him.” However in 1998, while Biden was a senator from Delaware, he pushed for war against Saddam Hussein, claiming Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. These supposed weapons were never found, and it was later admitted it was known all along that Saddam never had any.

“I made a mistake, I said it 14 years ago, I trusted George Bush to keep his word, he said he was not going to go into Iraq,” Biden said.

Imagine losing your child in the Iraq War and then hearing the current President say that “Bush tricked me into supporting the war” and “I never believed Saddam had weapons of mass destruction.” Out of thousands, this is the most despicable lie that Biden continues to tell. pic.twitter.com/GB1XSEt9PG — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2024

Biden again denied he supported the war, but several months after the Iraq invasion began, Biden praised both the war and President Bush.

“Some of my own party have said it was a mistake to go to Iraq in the first place, but the cost of not acting against Saddam I think would have been much greater,” Biden said.

Afghanistan

Who could forget the debacle that unfolded in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021, after Biden abruptly pulled troops out, resulting within hours of a takeover by the Taliban who quickly swamped airports and killed 13 Americans.

In July 2021, Biden stated during a news conference that the Taliban were not going to take over. As a result of the hasty exit, tens of thousands of Afghans were given asylum in the U.S., despite some of them possibly having ties to the Taliban and al-Qaida.

The fact of the matter is Joe Biden lied when he said the Taliban wouldn’t take over Afghanistan. Joe Biden lied when he said the Afghanistan government wouldn’t crumble. He never had a competent plan or exit strategy. pic.twitter.com/OFvagAaXO6 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 16, 2021

Six weeks later, Biden said there would have been no way to leave Afghanistan without chaos ensuing. He also said the Afghan army was 300,000 strong when it only had 178,800.

Biden stated he couldn’t recall military officials suggesting he keep the “stable” 2,500 troop presence in Afghanistan. However, reports showed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had actually requested just that.

The lie was stretched further when Biden claimed the U.S. had control of the Kabul airport. In reality, the Taliban had formed a wall around it and were controlling who went in and who went out. Biden claimed it was a success.

President Biden begins his speech by going full Leeroy Jenkins, hailing the evacuation and withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan as an “extraordinary success.” pic.twitter.com/9Luou4nevR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 31, 2021

Even CNN turned on Biden over the mishandling of the Afghanistan evacuation.

Biden’s speech came after days of withering criticism over how his administration prepared for the fall of Afghanistan’s civilian government, which prompted chaotic and violent scenes as thousands of people sought access to the airport to leave the country https://t.co/8VKAcQtOlv — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2021

Biden takes credit for the Trump administration’s work

Biden deliberately distorted comments made by former President Donald Trump during a rally in Florida.

“I think he said at one of his rallies, don’t hold me to this, recently, where, ‘NATO — I just learned about NATO,’ or something to that effect. Foreign policy’s never been his strong point,” Biden claimed.

Trump was actually describing his first NATO summit in 2017.

“I didn’t want to be obnoxious because I felt, you know, it was the first time I’d ever done this. I went; I didn’t even know what the hell NATO was too much before, but it didn’t take me long to figure it out. Like about two minutes. And the first thing I figured out was they weren’t paying,” Trump said.

Biden further claimed NATO countries were paying more because of his policies, not those of the Trump administration.

Here’s NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg in March, saying NATO countries are paying more, because of President Trump! Joe and John Kirby lied this week, claiming it was due to Biden’s leadership. Share with the uninformed pic.twitter.com/r1lZyEzQ7s — Eddie (@Eddies_X) July 10, 2024

Biden has many times taken credit for the economy Trump left him.

Biden LIES AGAIN taking credit for Trump’s SNAP BACK economy (which is the result of Trump’s tax plan) saying: “My admin created the strongest jobs creating economy in modern times…

In addition i created 8.3M jobs in my first 15 months”

Biden continues to

SPEW VOMIT & LIES pic.twitter.com/N5YSR2kR7h — poetWOAgun (@poetWOAgun) May 10, 2022

Biden claims he inherited a 9% inflation rate when he took office in January 2021. In actual fact, the inflation rate under Trump was only 1.4%.

Biden continues to makes false claims about the economy. % ’ . This is Bidenomics. ⬇️https://t.co/PR7W71QLjF https://t.co/fzhYCL1zeX pic.twitter.com/8o7O5a8ouN — CeCe ˗ˏˋ ✞ ˎˊ˗ (@Ohio_buckeye_us) February 19, 2024

J6

Biden claimed Trump had incited violence on January 6, 2021, during a Trump rally held on the Ellipse in Washington D.C. However, Trump called for peace before and after violence erupted at the Capitol Building.

FACT CHECK: Biden is claiming Trump called for violence on J6. Watch for yourself as he called for peace BEFORE and AFTER violence broke out at the Capitol. [WATCH] pic.twitter.com/1yS18xceHF — @amuse (@amuse) June 26, 2024

Trump supporters had gathered to peacefully protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, which many believe was stolen from Trump by underhanded tactics like abuse of mail-in ballots, stuffing ballots boxes, corrupt ballot harvesting, and losing ballots altogether.

Lies surrounding the Ohio train derailment

Biden claimed he and his team “were on the ground” not long after the East Palestine train derailment in February 2023. It actually took over a year before Biden visited the site of one of the worst environmental disasters in recent history. Trump and his team, however, were there only days after.

It has been 231 days since the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, and 204 days since Joe Biden promised he would visit “at some point.” What happened? Why did Joe Biden lie? pic.twitter.com/qYGkF0AwSh — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) September 23, 2023

Joe Biden claims he was on the ground within hours of the incident in East Palestine, Ohio…. That is patently false. This is the first he’s been there in over a year… pic.twitter.com/g2Ggvb4qAf — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) February 16, 2024

Biden lies about classified documents

While Trump has had his home in Mar-A-Lago raided by armed federal agents over his supposed possession of classified documents, Biden does whatever he wants.

Rep Matt Gaetz highlights Joe Biden’s lies about the classified documents he stole and the fact that Joe Biden was let off the hook because he is senile. Two tier justice exposed once again.

pic.twitter.com/unCw69gqiR — Glockford Files (@GlockfordFiles) March 12, 2024

CNN Fact Checking: Biden makes three false claims about his handling of classified documents. “Stored docs in filling cabinets that could be locked.” “None of the docs were highly classified.” “Didn’t share classified info with ghostwriter.” pic.twitter.com/RILmFXsIgW — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) February 9, 2024

#BREAKING: Joe Biden’s Public Address on his Classified Documents Case, claims they weren’t actually classified like the documents at Mar A Lago ‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/emk0sk2qtn — High Priority News (@HPNnetwork) February 9, 2024

Biden covers for Hunter

The CIA admitted that it gave false information to Congress regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop being purely Russian propaganda and disinformation.

The laptop in question had been abandoned at a repair shop after Hunter had dropped it off. He never returned to pick it up. The repair shop owner eventually found many disturbing things on Hunter’s laptop, including explicit drug-fueled images and videos.

Furthermore, email conversations were discovered pertaining to the Biden family’s business dealings in China and Ukraine. Hunter was given a high-paying position on the Burisma board, despite having no experience in the energy sector.

“The Big Guy” as Biden was referred to in the emails used this false claim the laptop was “Russian disinformation” as a talking point during the 2020 election.

Biden further claimed he never received money from China during his time as VP, but he has received millions of dollars from China.

CIA says it gave false information to Congress about ‘Spies Who Lie’ | NY Post The CIA said Thursday it gave false information to Congress about the “Spies Who Lie” who suggested incriminating documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop were Russian disinformation. In the stunning… pic.twitter.com/VeQTM7riOn — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 19, 2024

JAMES COMER: “Biden has claimed since the 2020 election that his family has not received money from China. That was a lie.”pic.twitter.com/s2phQLJBVl — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 10, 2023

Biden bragged (on camera) about threatening to withhold funds from Ukraine, if a Ukrainian prosecutor was not fired over his investigation into Burisma.

“huge falsehood”? Biden literally bragged about withholding funds to the country if the prosecutor wasn’t fired— on video.pic.twitter.com/GcbWhdCKjC https://t.co/q4gT54YfqA — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) October 15, 2020

The crisis at the Southern Border

Biden has claimed illegal border crossing has gone down over 50% since he became president. This is a lie, as illegal border crossing has gone up exponentially over the past four years.

Indeed, Biden told illegal migrants to “surge the border” during the Democratic primary debates in 2020.

Quoting Joe Biden: “There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year” July was the largest number in 20 years. JOE BIDEN IS A LIAR pic.twitter.com/dtpd9nsTnB — Red Walrus (@_RedWalrus_) August 7, 2021

Biden then blamed Trump and the GOP for the crisis.

Biden is deliberately lying about Border Says gang violence is a basis to claim asylum—

That’s not true under US law He wants amnesty for 3M. AMNESTY doesn’t equal BORDER SECURITY! Won’t 230,000 coming each mo. His Parole Program is PROOF there’s no basis for asylum pic.twitter.com/Pwh3V4p7fA — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) January 10, 2023

Biden for the past 3 years: “There is no crisis at the border, it’s a Right-wing conspiracy theory.” Biden today: there is a crisis at the border, but it’s Donald Trump’s fault. When I say he’s senile, this is what I mean. He believes his own lies.pic.twitter.com/lyEBbLM2t9 — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) February 6, 2024

Random lies and falsehoods

Biden lied about a house fire at his home being much bigger than it was.

This was at least the 11th time Biden has told a variation of the same fake story. He has told it to firefighters in Philadelphia, D.C., and online, wildfire victims in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and New Mexico, hurricane victims in Florida (twice), and in New Hampshire. https://t.co/2gmD6fWi8p — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

Biden claims he taught at the University of Pennsylvania – he never once taught a class, he just collected $1 million from the university.

BIDEN: “I taught at the university of Pennsylvania for four years” (He was actually paid $1 million, but he never taught a single class) pic.twitter.com/hY7PPJcGr0 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 5, 2023

Biden insulted supporters during his 1988 presidential run, and lied about being in the top third of his class while at law school. In reality, Biden finished 76th out of a class of 85 students. Biden also said he was on a full academic scholarship — he wasn’t.

Apparently, Biden also saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, despite not being in the area when it happened. He also drove an 18-wheeler truck.

Joe Biden said he saw the Pittsburgh Bridge collapse…THE LIAR IN CHIEF. “I watched that bridge collapse. I got there and saw a collapse with over 200 ft off the ground. Going over a valley it collapsed”#FJBiden pic.twitter.com/69Ti8FQu9u — Destiny (@Destiny15_FL) August 16, 2023

Biden: “I used to drive an 18-wheeler.” No, Joe. You didn’t. I think this moron is so far gone he has no idea what the truth really is. pic.twitter.com/S0yLBrjqUC — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 23, 2024

Biden falsely claimed he commuted over Francis Scott Key Bridge in a train. The Baltimore bridge never had trains go over it.

Biden falsely claims he’s commuted over the Francis Scott Key Bridge, “by train or by car.” FUN FACT: That bridge is a road and has NEVER had trains go over it. Does he ever not lie? pic.twitter.com/EW6a63dTiA — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 26, 2024

Biden claims he commuted over collapsed Baltimore Key Bridge by train ‘many times’ – but it doesn’t have any rail lines https://t.co/ZjPM6mCFya pic.twitter.com/mIWALX97Ll — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2024

Repeating debunked stories about Amtrak conductors

The Liar-in-chief is at it again. Biden repeats the debunked story about an Amtrak conductor congratulating him for traveling more than a million miles on Amtrak as vice president. The conductor retired from Amtrak in 1993. This never happened. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/POhYWdBwEd — Marc (@gopher_marc) December 8, 2023

Biden’s gaffes

On top of his mountain of lies, Biden has also become an excruciatingly embarrassing leader. Here are a few of Biden’s memorable gaffes and missteps.

Teleprompter Joe Biden says that the Capitol was “stormed by ERECTIONISTS”! What a fucking moron! pic.twitter.com/qNi2InHF8P — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) May 20, 2024

Biden greeting the young black girl prior to that moment does not justify him ignoring her as if she’s invisible.

Here’s 5 more minutes of Joe Biden being racist pic.twitter.com/nBOR4IzQhC — Free the World (@PatriotVerity) July 7, 2024

