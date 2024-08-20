Liar-in-chief: Joe Biden’s astonishing legacy of falsehoods, deceptions and slander

By Andrew Powell

Joe Biden looks on as First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at an embassy meet and greet, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Editor’s Note: Please be aware of offensive language in some of the social media posts included here:

Joe Biden’s lengthy speech at the Democrat National Convention was meant to be a poignant farewell to the nation, paving the way for Kamala Harris to take his place as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee – even though he will remain president of the United States for the next five months. But the speech was marred by Biden’s signature trait that has characterized his more than 50 years as a political leader in Washington: Wall-to-wall lying.

Here are the top 10 lies Biden told to the adoring DNC crowd:

* “I ran for president in 2020 because of what I saw at Charlottesville in August of 2017. Extremists coming out of the woods, carrying torches, their veins bulging from their necks, carrying Nazi swastikas and chanting the same exact antisemitic bile that was heard in Germany in the early thirties. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan, so emboldened by a president then in the White House that they saw as an ally. They didn’t even bother to wear their hoods. Hate was on the march in America. … Donald Trump said, and I quote, ‘There were very fine people on both sides.’ My god. That’s what he said. That is what he said and what he meant.”

* “Donald Trump promised infrastructure week every week for four years, and he never built a damn thing.”

* “America is more prosperous, and Americans are safer today than under Donald Trump.”

* “Folks, distinguished senator from the Senate from California and I passed the first ban on assault weapons. And guess what? It worked.”

* “As a result of the executive action I took, border encounters have dropped over 50%. In fact, there are fewer border crossings today than when Donald Trump left office.”

* “Guess who doesn’t get it and doesn’t respect our veterans? We know from his own chief of staff, four-star General John Kelly, that Trump, when in Europe, would not go to the gravesites in France of the brave service members who gave their lives for this country. He called them ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ Who in the hell does he think he is? Who does he think he is?”

* “Putin thought he’d take Kyiv in three days. Three years later, Ukraine is still free!”

* “All this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down, that’s not true.”

* “Trump wants to cut Social Security and Medicare.”

* “Donald Trump says he will refuse to accept the election result if he loses again. Think about that. He’s promising a bloodbath if he loses, in his words. And that he’ll be a dictator on day one, in his own words. By the way, this sucker means it.”

Indeed, while Joe Biden’s legacy will be evaluated by most based on his policies, actions and impact on America as president, another measure may be even more deeply revealing. Throughout Biden’s many decades as a career politician, starting in 1973 as a newly elected U.S. senator, to vice president under Barack Obama, to president of the United States, Biden has lied – continually, blatantly and compulsively – at a level that leaves even other career politicians, even the most opportunistic, in the dust.

Although some might argue that Biden’s age and declining cognitive abilities play a part in his many obviously and provably false statements in recent years, in reality Joe Biden has a very long history of being what many would reasonably describe as a pathological liar – which indicates lying “done without any reason and regardless of consequences,” often “extensive and elaborate, and [when] the urge to tell them is compulsive. Pathological liars often make up stories, even if that causes them harm.” That accurately describes Joe Biden.

One of the biggest and most consequential lies Biden has told throughout his presidency and before, on display during and even after the ill-fated CNN debate with former president Donald Trump, is the “Charlottesville lie,” one of the first lies Biden told the DNC crowd. The accusation that Donald Trump praised “very fine” Nazis after a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, had just been debunked by left-leaning factcheck site Snopes days before, not to mention being continually debunked by both left and right for the last seven years. But Biden loved the lie, which painted Trump as another Hitler, so he told it again to the 51 million people watching the debate. He told the same lie yet again, after the debate, this time to NBC’s Lester Holt.

As can be seen from the following extensive, yet by no means exhaustive, WND review of Joe Biden’s lies, Biden’s shocking and public dishonesty, which goes back a half century, is perhaps the most consistent feature of his long career in politics and government.

Plagiarism

Not even Hillary Clinton could out-do Biden when it comes to telling fibs – he plagiarized almost an entire speech during his 1988 bid for the presidency. This wasn’t just one speech from one famous politician, however; Biden plagiarized famous quotes from some iconic leaders, claiming them as his own.

Biden repeatedly used excerpts from speeches belonging to famous leaders like President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and British politician Neil Kinnock.

Biden claims he was arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela

Biden has repeated this lie many times, claiming he was involved in the dissolution of the apartheid era of South Africa. Biden professed he was arrested three times in South Africa for trying to visit Nelson Mandela with United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young.

For example, at a rally in Columbia, South Carolina in February 2020, Biden said:

“This day, 30 years ago, Nelson Mandela walked out of prison and entered into discussions about apartheid. I had the great honor of meeting him. I had the great honor of being arrested with our U.N. ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him on Robbens Island.”

Mandela was incarcerated in Robben Island Prison off Cape Town, not Robbens Island, and Biden was only stopped in an airport, not arrested. Biden then walked back his comments and admitted he was not arrested in South Africa.

Biden lies about his involvement in the Civil Rights movement

Biden famously said in February 1987, that he was proud to have marched with civil rights activists.

“When I marched in the civil rights movement, we marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. We changed attitudes.” Biden told the crowd.

By September 1987, Biden walked back these comments – “I was not an activist, I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else.” Biden said.

This did not stop Biden from continuously telling his supporters he was part of the civil rights movement.

Biden recently claimed in an interview with Black Entertainment Television that he was arrested for sitting on a porch with a black family during his youth.

A history of racist comments, despite his alleged support of minority groups

But while Biden claims he is a close friend and champion of the black community, he also referred to black people as the “N” word while he was in the U.S. Senate.

Biden was called a racist by his now Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2019 Democratic primaries.

Who could ever forget Biden saying, “Poor kids are just as bright and as intelligent as white kids”” or “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re going to vote for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Hardly a champion of racial equality.

Fake war stories and embellishments

Biden likes to tell fake war stories at rallies and in his speeches. In August 2019, Biden claimed he was under enemy fire, and that a general commanded him to pin a silver star on a soldier, but the soldier refused to take it. This never happened.

“It’s the God’s truth, my word as a Biden,” Biden assured the crowd.

Biden claimed he was in Israel right before the six-day-war in 1967, again, he wasn’t.

Biden also claimed his “Uncle Bosie” was shot down over New Guinea and was “probably eaten by cannibals.” This also never happened.

According to Biden, his Uncle Frank Biden won a Purple Heart during WWII for his actions during the Battle of the Bulge, however, his story really did not add up.

Biden stated his father had told him in 2008, when he won the vice presidency, to give a Purple Heart to his Uncle Frank Biden, because he never received it when it was awarded for his valor in WWII.

“My dad, when I got elected vice president…he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now, not because of the Battle of the Bulge, but he said, ‘and he won the Purple Heart and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him,'” Biden said.

Biden’s father, Joseph R. Biden Sr, died in September of 2002 – six years before Biden became VP. His Uncle Frank Biden, died in 1999, and there are no records of him being a Purple Heart recipient in any records or registers.

Biden claims he only voted for the Iraq war because George W. Bush “tricked him.” However in 1998, while Biden was a senator from Delaware, he pushed for war against Saddam Hussein, claiming Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. These supposed weapons were never found, and it was later admitted it was known all along that Saddam never had any.

“I made a mistake, I said it 14 years ago, I trusted George Bush to keep his word, he said he was not going to go into Iraq,” Biden said.

Biden again denied he supported the war, but several months after the Iraq invasion began, Biden praised both the war and President Bush.

“Some of my own party have said it was a mistake to go to Iraq in the first place, but the cost of not acting against Saddam I think would have been much greater,” Biden said.

Afghanistan

Who could forget the debacle that unfolded in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021, after Biden abruptly pulled troops out, resulting within hours of a takeover by the Taliban who quickly swamped airports and killed 13 Americans.

In July 2021, Biden stated during a news conference that the Taliban were not going to take over. As a result of the hasty exit, tens of thousands of Afghans were given asylum in the U.S., despite some of them possibly having ties to the Taliban and al-Qaida.

Six weeks later, Biden said there would have been no way to leave Afghanistan without chaos ensuing. He also said the Afghan army was 300,000 strong when it only had 178,800.

Biden stated he couldn’t recall military officials suggesting he keep the “stable” 2,500 troop presence in Afghanistan. However, reports showed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley had actually requested just that.

The lie was stretched further when Biden claimed the U.S. had control of the Kabul airport. In reality, the Taliban had formed a wall around it and were controlling who went in and who went out. Biden claimed it was a success.

Even CNN turned on Biden over the mishandling of the Afghanistan evacuation.

Biden takes credit for the Trump administration’s work

Biden deliberately distorted comments made by former President Donald Trump during a rally in Florida.

“I think he said at one of his rallies, don’t hold me to this, recently, where, ‘NATO — I just learned about NATO,’ or something to that effect. Foreign policy’s never been his strong point,” Biden claimed.

Trump was actually describing his first NATO summit in 2017.

“I didn’t want to be obnoxious because I felt, you know, it was the first time I’d ever done this. I went; I didn’t even know what the hell NATO was too much before, but it didn’t take me long to figure it out. Like about two minutes. And the first thing I figured out was they weren’t paying,” Trump said.

Biden further claimed NATO countries were paying more because of his policies, not those of the Trump administration.

Biden has many times taken credit for the economy Trump left him.

Biden claims he inherited a 9% inflation rate when he took office in January 2021. In actual fact, the inflation rate under Trump was only 1.4%.

J6

Biden claimed Trump had incited violence on January 6, 2021, during a Trump rally held on the Ellipse in Washington D.C. However, Trump called for peace before and after violence erupted at the Capitol Building.

Trump supporters had gathered to peacefully protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, which many believe was stolen from Trump by underhanded tactics like abuse of mail-in ballots, stuffing ballots boxes, corrupt ballot harvesting, and losing ballots altogether.

Lies surrounding the Ohio train derailment

Biden claimed he and his team “were on the ground” not long after the East Palestine train derailment in February 2023. It actually took over a year before Biden visited the site of one of the worst environmental disasters in recent history. Trump and his team, however, were there only days after.

Biden lies about classified documents

While Trump has had his home in Mar-A-Lago raided by armed federal agents over his supposed possession of classified documents, Biden does whatever he wants.

Biden covers for Hunter

The CIA admitted that it gave false information to Congress regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop being purely Russian propaganda and disinformation.

The laptop in question had been abandoned at a repair shop after Hunter had dropped it off. He never returned to pick it up. The repair shop owner eventually found many disturbing things on Hunter’s laptop, including explicit drug-fueled images and videos.

Furthermore, email conversations were discovered pertaining to the Biden family’s business dealings in China and Ukraine. Hunter was given a high-paying position on the Burisma board, despite having no experience in the energy sector.

“The Big Guy” as Biden was referred to in the emails used this false claim the laptop was “Russian disinformation” as a talking point during the 2020 election.

Biden further claimed he never received money from China during his time as VP, but he has received millions of dollars from China.

Biden bragged (on camera) about threatening to withhold funds from Ukraine, if a Ukrainian prosecutor was not fired over his investigation into Burisma.

The crisis at the Southern Border

Biden has claimed illegal border crossing has gone down over 50% since he became president. This is a lie, as illegal border crossing has gone up exponentially over the past four years.

Indeed, Biden told illegal migrants to “surge the border” during the Democratic primary debates in 2020.

Biden then blamed Trump and the GOP for the crisis.

Random lies and falsehoods

Biden lied about a house fire at his home being much bigger than it was.

Biden claims he taught at the University of Pennsylvania – he never once taught a class, he just collected $1 million from the university.

Biden insulted supporters during his 1988 presidential run, and lied about being in the top third of his class while at law school. In reality, Biden finished 76th out of a class of 85 students. Biden also said he was on a full academic scholarship — he wasn’t.

Apparently, Biden also saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, despite not being in the area when it happened. He also drove an 18-wheeler truck.

Biden falsely claimed he commuted over Francis Scott Key Bridge in a train. The Baltimore bridge never had trains go over it.

Repeating debunked stories about Amtrak conductors

Biden’s gaffes

On top of his mountain of lies, Biden has also become an excruciatingly embarrassing leader. Here are a few of Biden’s memorable gaffes and missteps.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

