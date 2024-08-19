A new congressional report released by U.S. House Republicans Monday alleges there is evidence Joe Biden abused his office by engaging in a conspiracy to “peddle influence.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., ripped into Democrats over their refusal to cooperate with congressional oversight into impeachable offenses committed by Biden.

“Today’s Committee report on the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden shows overwhelming evidence that he actively took part in an influence peddling scheme throughout his time in office to enrich his family, his associates, and LIED about it! Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and the Democrats refused to cooperate with congressional oversight and assured us Joe Biden was honorable and competent, before throwing him off the bus. We have much more work to do to assess how much Kamala Harris and other senior officials knew, when they knew it, and what role they took in covering up for the empty suit in the Oval Office,” Gaetz posted on X.

U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stated on X the inquiry has exposed Biden, and Democrats will no longer be able to cover for him.

“Our impeachment inquiry shows conclusively that Joe Biden abused his public office for the private financial benefit of the Biden family and Biden business associates. The facts speak for themselves, and Democrats can no longer stretch the truth to cover for President Biden. As Democrats celebrate Joe Biden and crown Kamala Harris as his heir apparent this week, Americans should remember the reality of the Biden-Harris Administration: crime, chaos, and corruption,” Jordan said on X.

The 291–page report details Biden’s family business dealings since he became President Barack Obama’s vice president in 2009.

“The Committees reviewed the Biden family’s financial practices and sources of income from 2009 to the present. This was a complex process, as members of the Biden family – particularly Hunter Biden and James Biden – often used a complicated system of third parties’ limited liability companies, delayed transfers of incremental payments, and categorized certain financial transactions as “loans” to seemingly obfuscate the source and nature of the payments to Biden family members, including Joe Biden,” the full report reads.

The report goes on to state the committee accounted for over $35 million sent to Biden family members and their respective companies and business associates since 2013. However, it notes the Bidens were unable to explain why they had been given this much money, and the committee further points out the reasons that were provided do not justify the amount that was paid to them.

Additionally, the committee alleges the White House refused to cooperate with their inquiry when they sought specific documents, and interviews with certain White House personnel. The White House informed the committee it would not be providing the requested documents.

According to the report, the White House further requested the committee to withdraw all subpoenas issued in connection with their investigation into Biden and his business dealings.

