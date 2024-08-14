Kamala Harris, abruptly picked by the elite in the Democrat party to replace a mentally failing Joe Biden on the presidential ballot this year, long has been an extremist.

On abortion. On censorship. On the border. On transgenderism. On fracking. On many other topics.

And the media is trying to steer voters away from those details as she runs a shortened campaign for president this summer and fall.

That’s the conclusion of a report by columnist Paul Bedard in the Washington Examiner.

He found, “Vice President Kamala Harris’s effort to steer voter attention away from her radical policy positions — with the help of media allies — is working to keep even sizable majorities of Democrats and independent voters are in the dark about what she supports.”

He explained a new survey, of a pool of 1,200 Democrats and independents, found that from 71% to 86% said they “either had not heard of Harris’ position or were unsure.”

The survey work was done for the media experts at the Media Research Center.

For example, regarding her position to “consider allowing death row inmates to vote,” only 14% were aware and 86% were not.

Only 19% knew of her support for the elimination of private health insurance, while 81% were not, and only 22% knew of her promotion of a fund to bail out violent criminals during the race riots of 2020, while 78% were not.

It doesn’t get much better. Only 23% knew of her idea to abolish ICE amid a catastrophic illegal alien disaster the Democrat administration has created at the now-open southern border, and 77% were unaware.

Only 25% knew Harris was named the “most liberal U.S. senator” in 2019, and 75% did not. And 26% said they knew of her comments that it “should not be considered a crime to enter the U.S. illegally,” while 74% did not.

Her sponsorship of the Green New Deal? Only 27% knew; 73% did not. The fact that she never visited a conflict zone on the border as border czar? Only 28% knew; 72% didn’t.

Cutting funding for police? Some 29% knew; 71% didn’t. And her support for “reparations,” payments to blacks who never were slaves from all people who never were slaveowners? Twenty-nine percent knew; 71% didn’t.

“The findings come as the Harris campaign is avoiding even friendly media outlets while claiming to be making ‘sure that every American understands’ the vice president’s positions,” the column explained.

“The lack of knowledge by her supporters of her positions is stunning,” the column said. “MRC said the results showed the impact of the media focusing more on crowd sizes and the ‘joy’ Harris displays at her invitation-only rallies instead of policy.”

The media monitor explained, “A detailed Media Research Center examination of ABC, CBS, and NBC evening news coverage in the three weeks since Harris became the leading Democratic candidate (July 21 to August 10) shows eight of these 10 issues received zero attention from these newscasts, while two others received only minor coverage.”

MRC chief L. Brent Bozell III said, “It’s 2020 all over again. As it stands now, another leftist media coverup will decide the election.”

MRC reported, “If our poll had been conducted even as recently as June, voters’ lack of knowledge about Harris might be understandable. But this poll was conducted in August, when the vice president was receiving the most intense news coverage of her political career. Our study found heavy coverage of Harris on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts during this period: 184 minutes in just 21 days, eclipsing even that of Donald Trump.

“Yet our survey of Democratic voters and pro-Biden independents, who say their top source for news about the campaign are these same networks, shows the damage caused by today’s one-sided news coverage. These voters should be at least familiar with these key points about Harris’s past, even if they don’t agree with conservatives about their significance.”

The results, the MRC said, are “damning evidence of the media’s selective and partisan approach to covering the 2024 presidential campaign.”

