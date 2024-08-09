Virtually no one outside of the Democrat Party’s agenda-driven core considers Kamala Harris the ultimate success.

Her “border czar” assignment from Joe Biden saw a complete collapse of the nation’s southern boundary and millions of illegal aliens arrive.

What is associated with her is her penchant for word salads, such as her insistence that the significance of the passage of time is significant, and her shrewish cackle that has been ridiculed a hundred ways online, many of them not polite.

The Daily Caller News Foundation noted that “Several Georgia voters told Newsmax they couldn’t recount a single Harris accomplishment over the course of her entire career.”

“Washington Post politics reporter Amber Phillips noted there are only two achievements that ‘could be reasonably called her accomplishments’ alone,” the report added.

Those would be her promotion of abortion and her vote that plunged the United States significantly deeper in debt with the approval of misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act,” which actually spent trillions but didn’t address inflation at all.

But now an adviser to Biden is insisting that Harris actually is one of the “greatest things” in Biden’s legacy.

In a report at the Daily Mail, ex-Biden adviser Anita Dunn commented on the removal of Biden from the 2024 ticket and insertion of Kamala Harris into the top slot.

“You know, it was rough. And no reflection on the vice president because I think one of the greatest things about Joe Biden’s legacy will be that he made sure that there was a pipeline in which Kamala Harris was going to be the natural person everyone turned to if something happened to him,” she said.

“He ran because he believed he was the best person to beat Donald Trump. And because he also believed he was the best person to lead the country. Now, if he’s not a candidate, he made it very clear that the second-best person was his vice president. And that is where we are now.”

