All of the forces arrayed against Trump on January 20, 2017, will be there again on January 20, 2025. But he will face an additional obstacle: the fact that he will be a “lame duck” president on his first day in office. Despite jokes and memes about being president for the rest of his life, Trump will only have four years in office. Conservatives have rallied to his side but will depart just as quickly if he does anything that actually resembles an attempt to bypass the Constitution.

From the moment he returns to the White House, the political class will already be speculating about his successor. That will tend to shift the political initiative away from the Oval Office and back toward the media and the opposition – including a phalanx of Republican contenders. The Senate is likely to be Republican, given the sheer numbers of Democrats facing reelection in 2024, but the House may be in the Democrats’ hands, leaving Trump facing a divided legislature.

Therefore, it is necessary for President Trump 2.0 to have a clear set of executive orders and actions ready to sign from the moment he sits down at the Resolute desk. He needs a plan for his first 100 days in office that is even more ambitious and decisive than the first 100 days of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s new administration during the Depression – the transformative presidency that established the “first 100 days” as a benchmark for presidential achievement.

The country is in a state of crisis. Our southern border is a disaster, with millions of migrants arriving from around the world, paying tens of thousands of dollars each to cartels and entering the United States with virtual impunity. Our inner cities are empty hellscapes of homelessness and crime, with many urban centers still struggling to recover from the pandemic and from the reduction in police funding that remains the legacy of the “Black Lives Matter” riots of 2020.

Our schools are struggling, beset by radical agendas determined to indoctrinate children with political agendas on race and transgenderism rather than to prepare them with the basic math and reading skills they need to compete in a changing economy. Our national debt is exploding, as the emergency spending of the COVID-19 era has become institutionalized, with trillions spent on “infrastructure” like electric vehicle charging stations that somehow are never built.

The inflation rate has stabilized somewhat, but remains high, with interest rates at prohibitively high levels that make home ownership a distant dream for many young Americans. The middle class can no longer afford a middle-class lifestyle – at least not in the cities where the best job opportunities are. The birth rate has collapsed over the past twenty years, thanks to the soaring costs of childcare and to a culture overtaken by smartphones instead of human interactions.

Abroad, America’s enemies are on the march. China is spreading its influence in the Pacific and around the world. Russia, having invaded Ukraine on Biden’s watch, is consolidating its gains. And a nuclear Iran looms, enriched by untold billions of dollars in sanctions relief from the Biden administration, and emboldened by the brutal success that its terrorist proxies have enjoyed in attacking Israel and stopping shipping through the Red Sea. Our national security is at stake.

Worst of all, the country has lost faith in itself. Trump promised to “Make America Great Again” but was told by Democrats that America “was never that great.” We have become consumed by our country’s flaws rather than focusing on its many triumphs and its limitless potential. Trump is a divisive figure, but he is also one of the few leaders bold enough to take the actions necessary to restore America’s confidence. In the pages that follow, I offer an agenda to do exactly that.

