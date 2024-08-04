Topline: New York City Mayor Eric Adams went viral on social media this month after unveiling his plan for what he called a “trash revolution” in the city: putting ordinary garbage cans outside apartments.

The receptacles aren’t exactly groundbreaking technology, but the city’s budget does not reflect that fact. New York paid consultants $1.6 million for a 20-week study to determine if the trash cans would work.

Key facts: The trash study contract was awarded to management consulting firm McKinsey in 2022 for $4 million, but a city spokesperson told Business Insider the full amount was never paid out.

The study analyzed waste bins in Amsterdam, Paris and more and considered factors like the durability of garbage cans to help inform the mayor’s decision-making.

Many New Yorkers currently place their trash bags directly on sidewalk corners for collection. They’re now required to order the official “beautiful, durable NYC Bin” for $46 by November 12. But there are many residents who already use containers for their trash — yet they must order the new ones within 18 months.

Background: The initiative was spearheaded by Commissioner of Sanitation Jessica Tisch, who earns over $242,000 per year, according to OpenTheBooks.com. Kathleen Corradi, the city’s official “rat czar” earning $97,000, also lent guidance.

Supporting quote: Joshua Goodman of the Department of Sanitation described the study as “volumetric analysis.”

“Basically, they analyzed billions of different records of trash pickups and helped determine the appropriate volume breakdowns by block for the entire city,” Goodman told Fast Company. “They were paid $1.6 million for this kind of research, which appears on pages 81-87 of the ‘Future of Trash’ report.”

Summary: The new NYC Bins hold 35 gallons, but it might take more than that to fit all the cash thrown out studying garbage cans.

