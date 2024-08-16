Kamala Harris’s cackle, her loud guffaw that breaks into her speech at the most inopportune times, is being described as a “sickening taunt” in a report about her actions when she successfully convicted an innocent man of murder, and their eyes met as he faced going to prison for what could be the rest of his life.

It is the Daily Mail that reported on that “taunt” from Harris in a case involve California man Jamal Trulove.

He was wrongfully convicted of murder by Harris, and he now has charged that she “laughed in his face when the verdict was read out in court.”

His sentence was 50 years.

But it turned out he was framed by police for the shooting death of his friend Seu Kuka, in 2007.

Harris was the prosecutor in San Francisco at the time.

The conviction was overturned, but only after Trulove spent six years in prison for something he didn’t do.

He eventually was paid $13.1 million by the city to settle his lawsuit over a conviction orchestrated by Harris.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue talk show, he said he’s been unable to shake Harris’s cruel taunt.

“We locked eyes this one time, and she laughed,” he said. “She literally just, like, kind of busted out laughing. Almost as if she was pointing like, ‘ha-ha.’ She didn’t point, but that’s how it felt.”

He has said he’ll be supporting Trump in this election.

Trulove, exonerated in a 2015 retrial, charged in his civil case that four officers fabricated evidence, forced a key eyewitness and withheld critical information.

The civil jury determined two homicide detectives violated his civil rights.

Worse than pursuing a wrongful conviction, Harris has been accused of trying to keep those convictions when they are documented as wrong.

It is Lara Bazelon, formerly director of Loyola Law School’s Project for the Innocent, who explained, “Most troubling, Ms. Harris fought tooth and nail to uphold wrongful convictions that had been secured through official misconduct that included evidence tampering, false testimony and the suppression of crucial information by prosecutors.”

