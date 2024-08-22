Only weeks ago, President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for the White House year, survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he turned his head to look at a graphic.

A bullet intended for his head grazed his ear. That attacker ended up dead at the hands of police

Now there’s been another threat and this time authorities are out looking for the suspect who has been identified but not yet found.

Fox News reports that Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, is being sought after authorities said he threatened Trump ahead of a rally.

The Cochise County sheriff’s office said the suspect has outstanding warrants from the state of Wisconsin for DUI and failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County, Arizona, for hit-and-run and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

The report said Syvrud is listed on a sex offender registry in Wisconsin for “second-degree sexual assault of a child.”

Fox said it reviewed court records that revealed his most recent arrest came in June when he weas accused of assault, but that later was dropped.

The sheriff’s office said officers are hunting Syvrud “as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate” but did not release more details.

Fox said it later confirmed the candidate is Trump.

Authorities said there apparently is no link to the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Fox further reported that Trump apparently had not been informed of the threat and manhunt, as he explained while he was aware there was danger for him to appear, “I have a job to do.”

Questioned about the circumstances, Trump said, “I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me.”

The report noted he joked, “Thank you for telling me. Let’s get out of here, right now!”

Trump said the threats come because “I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys.”

The Secret Service said it is tracking the Arizona search.

According to the Washington Examiner, “Trump’s security has been treated as even more of a critical issue since the July 13 assassination attempt against his life, with a bullet grazing his ear. One man died, and two others were wounded at the rally.”

Arizona is an important swing state in this November’s presidential election.

