There no doubt that media outlets have played a large role in the shaping of American political opinions in recent years. Just look at the orchestrated attacks on President Donald Trump even while he was a candidate and there were all those reports about the Democrat-manufactered claims of “Russian collusion.”

We know now there was no substance to those wild diatribes, but that’s not how the legacy media wrote it at the time.

That campaign, apparently is as strong today as ever has been.

A new report from Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard explains that since Kamala Harris was anointed by her party’s elite, who had just finished throwing Joe Biden under the bus, as their presidential candidate, 84% of stories about her have been positive.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

And 89% of the reports about President Donald Trump have been negative.

“The media have gone on a Kamala Harris binge since the vice president moved swiftly to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s 2024 candidate of choice, giving her the most positive coverage in modern history,” he explained. “At the same time, and nearly as expected, the same media have gone on a scorched-earth campaign against former President Donald Trump, giving the Republican nominee what is likely to be a historic level of negative coverage.”

He cited the polling results from the Media Reseach Center.

“Not only has Harris received 66% more airtime than former President Donald Trump, but the spin of Harris’s coverage has been more positive (84%) than any other major party nominee, even as Trump’s coverage has been nearly entirely hostile (89% negative),” that organization reported.

“Add it all up, and the networks have granted the combined Democratic ticket of Harris-Walz 82% positive press, while Trump-Vance have faced 90% negative coverage,” explained the report author, Rich Noyes.

Bedard noted the media’s “cheerleading” likely will continue this week, as the Democratic National Convention takes off, amid fears of rioting, in Chicago.

However, he noted that the public is not being bamboozled.

“Polls and social media posts appear to show that as drunk as reporters and news anchors are for Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, R-Minn., the public sees through it. In a Rasmussen Reports poll shared with Secrets, 60% of likely voters said they believe the media try to help the candidate they want to win.’ And that is Harris, according to 57% of those polled.”

Noyes also confirmed the biggest three outlets simply don’t question Harris’s positions and suppress Democrat problems such as Walz’s lies about his military service.

Noyes explained, “As the Democratic National Convention begins, the Big Three evening newscasts have delivered Kamala Harris the most positive start to a general election campaign of any presidential nominee in recent memory. Not only is she getting the most coverage, she’s also getting by far the most positive press. The question is whether the public will be swayed by this extraordinarily lopsided coverage, or will they see this as just more evidence of a partisan news media taking sides.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!