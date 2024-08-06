Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann, now dean of the Robertson School of Government, served with now Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for years.

And after Kamala Harris tagged Walz as her pick for the Democrat party’s nomination for vice president, she spoke out.

“I went to Congress with Tim Walz in 2006 and served with him for 8 years. On the outside, he looks like an awe-shucks, back slapping, nice guy politician, when in fact he is as radical as AOC or more,” Bachmann said.

She said, “Because of Tim Walz, more people have moved out of the state than at any other time in Minnesota’s history. Last year, $2 billion and 30,000 people left the state of Minnesota.” And she noted Walz promoted “the strongest transgender protection bill in the country and the strongest pro-abortion bill in the country.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

AOC is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., one of the “squad” of leftists and progressives in Congress and one of the extremists promoting her ideologies.

Bachmann cited an analysis of the Minnesota government’s recent actions that described a 40% spending explosion, the fact that tens of thousands of Minnesotans are moving out of the state, and condemned Democrats for their “legislative skullduggery.”

The leftists in the state even have removed any language that requires a doctor to keep an infant alive if the little boy or girl survives an abortion, the analysis confirms.

Further, the Democrat majority adopted laws creating up to $10 billion in new taxes over just the next four years, and a budget boost of $11 million for the governor’s office.

And now the state will give unemployment compensation to hourly workers who have summers off by virtue of their jobs in school districts. Lawmakers also banned the “intimidation” or even the transmission of information that would “impede” voters.

Stunningly, the state’s leftists even removed language stating that adults attracted to children “are not a protected class.”

“Pedophiles may now potentially be considered a protected class should an activist judge decide to ‘read’ that right into the state constitution,” the analysis warns.

The report documents how under Walz, Minnesota now is an “abortion sanctuary” with no limits, at all.

And how background checks are now required if parent wants to gift a firearm to a son.

“A hate speech database will be created, where people and organizations can report hate speech to the Dept. of Human Rights, even if the speech is not illegal,” the report details.

Citizenship, or even permanent residency, no longer is required for driver’s licenses, and that process includes being offered the chance to register to vote.

It gets worse, the report details: Now, in Minnesota the law “prohibits non-religious non-profits that serve minors from discriminating against employees who are gay or transgender. This includes organizations like the Girl Scouts, who would potentially be forced to hire or allow to volunteer biological men who identify as women.”

And the state now claims the authority to “take temporary emergency custody of minors who travel to Minnesota to receive gender-affirming treatment,” which includes chemicals to alter the body, or even body-mutilating surgeries.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!