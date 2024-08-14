Read Hanne’s The Herland Report.

Leading atheist intellectuals who have spent a lifetime ridiculing the Christian foundation of their own Western civilization now suddenly have had a change of heart. One by one, they either become Christians, profess to be on team Christianity, hail the traditional Christian culture or voice the need for more Christian ethics. They have found out that the logic solution to the current Marxist chaos in society is reimplementing Christian ethics.

One of the most prominent atheists, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, has come to the conclusion that believing in God is the most rational choice when attempting to comprehend the world we live in. She recently sat down with Dr. Richard Dawkins, one of the founders of the New Atheist movement, debating faith in God as the logical choice. Dawkins has been notorious for demonizing the West’s Christian heritage for decades and deemed faith in God a delusional, evil practice – demanding that Christians should no longer be respected. He has lately taken a remarkable U-turn, now calling himself a cultural Christian and a part of team Christianity. The change of tone is baffling, as I have written about in a recent WND column.

As the West descends into social, political and economic chaos – social bonds and the family breaking up, suicide and drug epidemic rampant, poverty and homelessness, nations on the verge of civil war – one wonders how it has been possible for Western atheists to be utterly oblivious of the important role Christian morality has had in their own civilization. How could they force society off the cliff by attacking the very ideals that historically held us together and created prospering nation states? These architects of destruction have pushed us into the current toxic, self-destructive pattern, with their rampant abhorrence for Christianity’s message of love rather than hatred.

They should know that the set of ideals upon which a civilization rests matter. If the Ten Commandments are abolished, and theft, greed, dishonesty, adultery, gluttony, murder and hate becomes socially legitimized, it is but a question of time before a country descends into poverty, despair and decay.

So, why have these prominent atheists spent decades hiding from the public that it was precisely Christian philosophy that brought about the revolutionary definition of human rights, the abolition of slavery, respecting the woman, pushing for equality regardless of race, creed, gender and class? It was religious ethics that represented an altogether new definition of the value of human life that produced the concept of tolerance and made it an ideal to respect diversity. Christian morality was the backbone of social stability, the rational path to a prosperous society. It idealized honesty, trustworthiness, uprooting greed and selfishness. It preached taking care of the old, the frail, the helpless. Going to church – the spiritual and social setting – made sure nobody was lonely or alone. The lack of moral strength in contemporary secular societies is now a glaring fact. Yes, it is highly rational and extremely logical to return to the Christian values that once built the West.

Europe’s arguably most influential philosopher and one of the leading architects of atheist secularism, Jürgen Habermas, is also also among those who have changed their view on the role of religion. He is the leading atheist who now states that his assumption of the irrelevance of religion was wrong. He speaks about how solidarity and empathy evaporates in Western societies, arguing that Christian ethics had a way of motivating individuals to show compassion, a quality we are now losing. In his later years, he has spoken of the need for a newfound respect for traditional Christian ethics, the very values we – under Marxist influence – so eagerly left behind.

Habermas points out that there are weaknesses in modern secular science as it is not able to comprehend the equally important metaphysical dimension of human relations. Traditional science distinguishes sharply between faith and knowledge and takes a naturalistic position that devalues all categories of knowledge that are not based on empiricism. This singular emphasis on physical science – that is only able to examine that which exists in the material world – makes it difficult for us to understand the complexity of the human spirit, he says.

In “Christianity and the Crisis of Cultures,” former Pope Benedict XVI elaborates on the fact that after years of emphasis on scientific and technological progress alone, Western culture now suffers from a lack of emphasis on moral energy. This is the greatest threat to contemporary culture. Without solidarity, individuals become destructive. Morality speaks of the rationality of what we should do. What we ought to do in order to partake in the betterment of society. These ideals teach man how to subdue his egoism, become humble and in selflessness do what is good to others.

In our Marxist-dominated civil society where the Christian ideals have been brutally scrapped, leading atheist scientists now comprehend that doing so has been a massive mistake.

