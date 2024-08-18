(FOX NEWS) — Women are leaving churches in droves after previously being the dominant group that filled them, according to a report.

“Women are less inclined to be involved with churches that don’t want us speaking up, that don’t want us to be smart,” Mojica Rodríguez, the daughter of a pastor who was raised attending church frequently, said, according to USA Today.

Rodriguez, 39, earned a master’s degree in divinity. The Nashville-based author eventually left the church due to its views on women.