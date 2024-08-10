MSNBC took a swipe at Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance this week, calling his comments on “childless cat ladies” a sign of “natalism” and, inexplicably, a desire for more white babies to be born. Contributor Molly Jong-Fast appeared on “Morning Joe” on Tuesday with Politico White House Chief Jon Lemire. When asked about Vance’s questionable comments, Jong-Fast said that it was a sign of his “racist” vision for the U.S.

“What’s interesting is that this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right?” she said. “That there need to be ‘white children,’ right? That’s the idea. This is about great replacement theory racism, right? This is what this is. So don’t misunderstand it for him wanting more children. He wants a certain kind of racist thing.”

MSNBC on Vance’s pro-life values: “This is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, that there needs to be more white children” Black babies are the most targeted by the abortion industry in the United States.pic.twitter.com/9cgqqfuMKX — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) July 30, 2024

After a video of the comments was posted to X, commentators pointed out the obvious.

“They do understand he has biracial children right? [sic]” asked one commenter.

Another commented that Vance is “a veteran married to an Indian lady with mixed race children…”

Vance is married to Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants. They have three children together.

Furthermore, the idea that individuals who are pro-life or who see that society is becoming more “anti-child” in general are motivated by racism has been debunked multiple times. Abortion advocates claim that the desire to end abortion and protect preborn children is so that “more white babies” can be born — but this makes no sense in a society in which Black babies are most often aborted.

About 11.6% of the population in 2021 was Black, yet Black women had 41.5% of all abortions and more total abortions than any other race in 2021 —259,781 estimated abortions on Black women compared to 136,463 on Hispanic women and 189,045 on white women.

“White women had the lowest abortion rate (6.4 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years) and ratio (116 abortions per 1,000 live births), and Black women had the highest abortion rate (28.6 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years) and ratio (498 abortions per 1,000 live births),” the CDC wrote (emphasis added).

Rather than work to change this and help more Black women choose life, abortion advocates simply accept the sky-high abortion rate in the Black community, even arguing that Black women need abortion and that not being able to kill one’s preborn offspring is akin to slavery. Live Action News’ Cassy Fiano-Chesser explained:

It is undeniable that discriminatory and racist policies have affected Black women in numerous ways, all of which make them more likely to feel that abortion is their only option.

Black women are also two and a half times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than white women are, with many of these deaths being preventable.

The health care disparity is heartbreaking; Black women from wealthy neighborhoods fare worse than white, Hispanic, and Asian women from impoverished neighborhoods, while obese women of all races fare better than Black women of a healthy weight.

And yet, abortion supporters appear uninterested in helping Black women to overcome this disparity; instead, they exploit it and promote abortion as the ‘solution’ for pregnant Black women. In 2017, one of Planned Parenthood’s accounts even tweeted: “If you’re a Black woman in America, it’s statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth #ScaryStats.” Is Planned Parenthood calling for better maternal care? Or is this a way to “scare” Black women into choosing abortion? Given the fact that Planned Parenthood commits 40% of all abortions in the United States, well… you be the judge.

When asked in 2020 if she thinks the pro-life Hyde Amendment (which bans the use of taxpayer Medicaid funding to pay for abortions) is racist, Live Action’s Christina Bennett explained:

I don’t think that racists are in the business of trying to preserve Black lives and generations of children that will come after them. It’s absolutely ridiculous to claim that the Hyde Amendment is racist.

Ending abortion would save more Black babies from abortion than white babies, increasing the Black population at a greater rate than any other race in America. Protecting their lives isn’t racist.

