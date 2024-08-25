I recently wrote a commentary on the evil warfare and weaponization of government being carried out by Democrats. America is descending into darkness. Democrats and the deep state are evil, vicious, out of control and drunk with power.

And where this leads is very easy to predict.

Communism always leads to a one-party state; reeducation camps; government gulags; arrests in the middle of the night; asset confiscation; martial law; the end of free speech; the banning of “misinformation” (i.e., anything that disagrees with or criticizes the government); and eventually, mass murder.

We’ve seen this story play out in too many countries that went communist, socialist and/or fascist – Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, the People’s Republic of China, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela, to name just a few.

We are on that path right now.

The proof is found in the unprecedented persecution of President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Tulsi Gabbard, the Jan. 6ers, the mass censorship of conservatives, the attempts by the Justice Department to target and persecute PTA moms and pro-life grandmothers; and the mandates that forced American citizens to take experimental COVID vaccines or lose their job. Those are just a few of the signs of the path down which we are headed.

If Democrats win in November, it will get much worse.

So, what can we do to stop this Nazi and Soviet-level warfare, censorship and weaponization of government? The solution is simple.

In New York, Attorney General Letitia James was able to make up bogus civil charges, out of thin air, to try to destroy and bankrupt President Trump. No one could stop her. She’s the attorney general. And the overwhelmingly liberal citizens of New York applauded.

In New York City, District Attorney Alvin Bragg was able to make up bogus criminal charges, out of thin air. No one could stop him. And the liberal citizens of Manhattan applauded.

The same story goes with DA Fani Willis in Georgia, and special prosecutor Jack Smith in Washington, D.C. In liberal blue states with Democrats in charge of the justice system, they can indict a ham sandwich. Judges and juries will go along with it. And their Democratic voters applaud.

The precedent has been set.

It’s clear any AG or DA can indict whomever they want, for whatever reason they choose. So, it’s time to turn the tables. It’s time to fight fire with fire. Two can play at this game. It’s time to …

“FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!”

Any bold red-state Republican AG, or red-city Republican DA, with smarts, ambition and balls, has the opportunity of a lifetime. And the legal green light.

First, they need to step up and indict Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz for “stolen valor.”

The law is on the books. Walz lied, committed fraud, misrepresented his military service and purposely misled the voters. He committed “stolen valor.” You have plenty of witnesses willing to testify – including his battalion leader, his troops and even his military chaplain.

Walz is “fair game.” The rules have been set by Democrats. Any Republican AG or DA, with the support of their red-state voters, can indict whomever they choose. No one can stop them.

Why not the AG of Utah, or Oklahoma, or Missouri, or Florida, or Texas, to name a few overwhelmingly Republican states?

Let Tim Walz experience a perp walk and mug shot. Let Tim Walz spend millions hiring a legal defense team. Let Tim Walz miss weeks on the campaign trail, stuck in court. Just like what Democrats did to President Trump. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. But why stop at Tim Walz? Yes, he’s the obvious “low-hanging fruit.”

But why not indict Vice President Kamala Harris as well?

The crime is obvious – she was named the “border czar.” She was given oversight over the border. Her official duty was to protect the citizens of our country from foreign invasion. She hid in her office and let it happen. She had oversight of the biggest disaster and betrayal in America’s history. This is called fraud, malfeasance and dereliction of duty. This is also called TREASON.

This is not some wild goose chase. This is very doable. Unlike Biden, she is not the president. She has no immunity. The vice president cannot hide from indictments. Ask Spiro Agnew (Richard Nixon’s VP). Nothing protects Harris from prosecution. She is a legal target for criminal charges. She could be indicted and arrested TODAY. Throw the book at her.

Why not indict Harris in her first week as the official Democrat presidential nominee?

But a red-state AG with balls better act fast. My bet is Democrats already have a plan in motion to force Biden to resign and make Harris the incumbent president of the United States before Election Day.

Democrats started this. Harris and Walz are both “fair game.” Two can play at this game. Why wouldn’t a red-state Republican AG or DA indict Harris and Walz right now?

First, you’re in a safe, overwhelmingly red state. You’ll have the full support of your Republican voters. They’ll applaud. They’ll love you for it. You can write your ticket with this heroic move. You’ll be on your way to the governor’s mansion.

Second, unlike Trump, Harris and Walz are guilty of real crimes. They deserve to be indicted.

Third, just like what Democrats did to President Trump, your only job is to indict them for the crime. Let them prove it’s “political.” Let them prove their innocence. Let them spend millions in legal fees.

Democrats set the rules. If any AG believes a politician has committed a crime – even during a presidential race, even during the final weeks before the election – it is their duty to indict the criminal.

Harris is a traitor. Her mismanagement of the border is a crime. If it’s intentional, it’s treason. Walz lied about his military service and rank. That’s a crime. Enforce the law. Your country demands it.

The future of America, democracy, the rule of law and capitalism depends on you doing the right thing.

